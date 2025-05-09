iifl-logo
Amit Securities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.61
(4.92%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.1

1.61

0

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-31.53

0

-100

-63.55

Raw materials

-1.05

-1.57

0

-0.84

As % of sales

95.44

97.32

0

81.52

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.05

As % of sales

1.62

1.11

0

5.25

Other costs

-0.07

-0.07

0

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.81

4.81

0

7.81

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.05

0

0.05

OPM

-3.88

-3.26

0

5.4

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-4.96

Other income

0.22

0.02

0

0.04

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.02

0

0.1

Taxes

-0.02

-0.01

0

-0.04

Tax rate

-11.71

40.97

0

-47.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

-0.03

0

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

-0.03

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-555.82

0

-100

-86.5

NPM

14.37

-2.15

0

5.26

