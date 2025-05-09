Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.1
1.61
0
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-31.53
0
-100
-63.55
Raw materials
-1.05
-1.57
0
-0.84
As % of sales
95.44
97.32
0
81.52
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.05
As % of sales
1.62
1.11
0
5.25
Other costs
-0.07
-0.07
0
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.81
4.81
0
7.81
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.05
0
0.05
OPM
-3.88
-3.26
0
5.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-4.96
Other income
0.22
0.02
0
0.04
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.02
0
0.1
Taxes
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.04
Tax rate
-11.71
40.97
0
-47.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
-0.03
0
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
-0.03
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-555.82
0
-100
-86.5
NPM
14.37
-2.15
0
5.26
