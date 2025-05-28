Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Amit Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the period ended on 31/03/2025. To take on record Auditors report of the Statutory Auditor. To consider and Approve Financial Statement including balance sheet Profit & Loss Account Cash Flow & Notes thereon for the period ended on 31/03/2025. To Consider and approve the Related Party Transactions. Amit Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Quarterly and Yearly Financial Results of the Company for the period ended on 31/03/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28.05.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30/05/2025 for Consideration and Approval of Audited and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2025. Submission of Audited financial results for the Quarter/year ended 31st march, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2025 12 Mar 2025

Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 12/03/2025, has accorded its approval to give make investment by way of loan with option of conversion in Equity/Preference Shares to the entities as mentioned in

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

AMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone/consolidated quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 of the Company. To take on record Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Unaudited Standalone/Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31/12/2024. To consider and approve any other resolution with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14/02/2025 for consideration and approval of Unaudited Standalone/Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31/12/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) Submission of Integrated Filing(Financial) for the Quarter ended on 31/12/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AMIT SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September2024 of the Company. Submission of Unaudited standalone and consolidated quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

To approve the revised Notice and Directors Report of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024