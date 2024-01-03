Andhra Pradesh Tanneries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.21
2.21
2.21
2.21
Preference Capital
0
1.69
0
0
Reserves
-14.78
-14.51
-14.3
-14.09
Net Worth
-12.57
-10.61
-12.09
-11.88
Minority Interest
Debt
12.42
10.41
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.25
0.4
0.54
Total Liabilities
-0.04
0.05
-11.69
-11.34
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.16
-0.07
-11.81
-11.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.16
0.13
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.16
-0.06
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.07
-11.88
-11.62
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.07
Total Assets
-0.05
0.05
-11.69
-11.35
