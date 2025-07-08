Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.21
2.21
2.21
2.21
Preference Capital
0
1.69
0
0
Reserves
-14.78
-14.51
-14.3
-14.09
Net Worth
-12.57
-10.61
-12.09
-11.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.19
-0.13
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.07
0.04
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-4.3
15.66
-2.27
14.65
EBIT growth
-9.5
39.83
5.33
5.05
Net profit growth
-9.5
39.83
571.24
-83.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,166.6
|90.86
|31,764.82
|97.46
|1.71
|631.81
|61.68
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,242.85
|67.25
|15,974.05
|43.55
|1.53
|787.77
|121.83
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
496
|72.51
|12,347.35
|56.22
|0
|695.15
|84.28
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
267.85
|67.47
|8,181.64
|35.03
|0.37
|405.71
|24.76
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
569.2
|17.74
|2,501.78
|35.02
|0.87
|214.18
|215.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sugandha Shelatkar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Uma Yelavarthy
Independent Director
Glen Sylvester Mascarenhas
Executive Chairman & CFO
Naasimha Reddi Akkineni
Independent Director
Vibheeshana Rao Busurothu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maitri Gala
Leather Complex Area,
Nellimarla,
Andhra Pradesh - 531217
Tel: 91-022-424934923
Website: http://www.aptl.net.in
Email: sugandhas78@rediffmail.com
Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Andhra Pradesh Tanneries Ltd
