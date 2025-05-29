|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2025
|19 May 2025
|Andhra Pradesh Tanneries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve aptl bm held on 29.5.2025 to approve audited results for the year ended 31.3.2025 and quarter ended 31.3.2025 bm held on 29.5.2025 to approve audited financial results and financial statment for the year and quarter ended 31.3.2025 BM HELD ON 29.5.2025 TO APPROVE AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.3.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|ANDHRA PRADESH TANNERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited fianancial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2024. BM held on 14.2.2025 to approve quarterly unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31.12.2024. bm held on 14.2.2025 to approve the unaudited results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|ANDHRA PRADESH TANNERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended on 30.9.2024 will be consider and approve in the bm which is convened on 13.11.2024 Outcome of bm and unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|ANDHRA PRADESH TANNERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ANDHRA PRADESH TANNERIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024inter alia to consider and approve OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON TO APPROVE UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.6.2024 . (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
