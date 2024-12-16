Aneri Fincap Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.92
-3.25
1.87
2.73
Net Worth
-9.91
-0.24
4.88
5.74
Minority Interest
Debt
32.33
36.14
313.97
560.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.42
35.9
318.85
565.95
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.83
21.39
22.86
27.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
-10.8
-9.77
-0.77
537.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
1.48
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0.01
0.01
537.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.05
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-10.79
-9.73
-0.78
-0.68
Cash
1.57
0.53
0.54
0.45
Total Assets
0.6
12.15
22.64
565.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.