Aneri Fincap Ltd Balance Sheet

7.68
(-4.95%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.92

-3.25

1.87

2.73

Net Worth

-9.91

-0.24

4.88

5.74

Minority Interest

Debt

32.33

36.14

313.97

560.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.42

35.9

318.85

565.95

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.83

21.39

22.86

27.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.02

Networking Capital

-10.8

-9.77

-0.77

537.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

1.48

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0.01

0.01

537.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.05

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-10.79

-9.73

-0.78

-0.68

Cash

1.57

0.53

0.54

0.45

Total Assets

0.6

12.15

22.64

565.94

