Aneri Fincap Ltd Share Price

7.68
(-4.95%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.48
  • Day's High8.48
  • 52 Wk High8.48
  • Prev. Close8.08
  • Day's Low7.68
  • 52 Wk Low 5.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-145.78
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.31
  • Div. Yield0
Aneri Fincap Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8.48

Prev. Close

8.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.49

Day's High

8.48

Day's Low

7.68

52 Week's High

8.48

52 Week's Low

5.57

Book Value

-145.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aneri Fincap Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2023

arrow

Aneri Fincap Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aneri Fincap Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.03%

Non-Promoter- 61.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aneri Fincap Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.92

-3.25

1.87

2.73

Net Worth

-9.91

-0.24

4.88

5.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-539.17

-357.36

561.46

267.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Aneri Fincap Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aneri Fincap Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Bhavesh Ramesh Vora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Kamble

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunilkumar Sharma

Managing Director

Leena Krishnan Kavassery

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Benbanshi

Additional Director

Shreyansh Chandrakant Shah

Additional Director

Lalit Durgeshbhai Kumawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aneri Fincap Ltd

Summary

Aneri Fincap Ltd (Formerly known as Farry Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1990. The Company presently provides leasing and hire purchase financing services.
Company FAQs

What is the Aneri Fincap Ltd share price today?

The Aneri Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd is ₹2.31 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aneri Fincap Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aneri Fincap Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aneri Fincap Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aneri Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aneri Fincap Ltd is ₹5.57 and ₹8.48 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Aneri Fincap Ltd?

Aneri Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.74%, 3 Years at 24.08%, 1 Year at 35.45%, 6 Month at 7.11%, 3 Month at 19.07% and 1 Month at 9.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aneri Fincap Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aneri Fincap Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.96 %

