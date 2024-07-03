SectorFinance
Open₹8.48
Prev. Close₹8.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.49
Day's High₹8.48
Day's Low₹7.68
52 Week's High₹8.48
52 Week's Low₹5.57
Book Value₹-145.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.92
-3.25
1.87
2.73
Net Worth
-9.91
-0.24
4.88
5.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-539.17
-357.36
561.46
267.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Bhavesh Ramesh Vora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Kamble
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunilkumar Sharma
Managing Director
Leena Krishnan Kavassery
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Benbanshi
Additional Director
Shreyansh Chandrakant Shah
Additional Director
Lalit Durgeshbhai Kumawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aneri Fincap Ltd
Summary
Aneri Fincap Ltd (Formerly known as Farry Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1990. The Company presently provides leasing and hire purchase financing services.
Read More
The Aneri Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aneri Fincap Ltd is ₹2.31 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Aneri Fincap Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aneri Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aneri Fincap Ltd is ₹5.57 and ₹8.48 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Aneri Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.74%, 3 Years at 24.08%, 1 Year at 35.45%, 6 Month at 7.11%, 3 Month at 19.07% and 1 Month at 9.71%.
