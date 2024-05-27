Aneri Fincap Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31ST December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Board Meeting outcome for unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)