|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Appointment and resignation of Directors.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Aneri Fincap Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and the report of auditors thereon The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and the Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Aneri Fincap Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31ST December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Board Meeting outcome for unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
