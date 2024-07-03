ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Summary

ANG Lifesciences India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ANG Lifesciences India Private Limited on June 14, 2006. On conversion into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to ANG Lifesciences India Limited on March 02, 2010. The Company further converted into Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANG Lifesciences India Private Limited on September 22, 2010. Subsequently, on conversion into Public Limited Company, the name again changed to ANG Lifesciences India Limited on May 18, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of finished pharmaceutical formulation in the form of Sterile Dry Powder Injection Vials. In 2008-09, the Company started its commercial production. In 2014-15, it commenced direct sale of medicines covering hospitals , Doctors through stockists. The Company is ISO-9001:2008 certified, which manufacture its products in compliance with GMP requirements. Company has dedicated area, machinery, facilities and advanced equipment for manufacturing of Beta Lactum & Non Beta Lactum products as per GMP norms. The Company currently operates a strong manufacturing set-up consisting of 4 formulation plants situated at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. These state-of-art facilities have integrated process development teams with in-house engineering capabilities and well equipped with quality control laboratories with most modern and validate analytical equipment. It also has geographical presence across India, Africa, Gulf countries & other ROW countries.In August, 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,00,800 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 12 Crore. The Company acquired Mansa Printers & Publishers Limited in April, 2021 for backward integration in pharma packaging to optimize costs and ensure timely availability of packaging products.