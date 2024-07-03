iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Share Price

43.9
(-0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:20:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.3
  • Day's High45.3
  • 52 Wk High83.5
  • Prev. Close44.28
  • Day's Low43.19
  • 52 Wk Low 42.02
  • Turnover (lac)0.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

45.3

Prev. Close

44.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.55

Day's High

45.3

Day's Low

43.19

52 Week's High

83.5

52 Week's Low

42.02

Book Value

56.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.60%

Non-Promoter- 29.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.42

17.75

15.06

6.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.65

67.79

68.42

34.72

Net Worth

77.07

85.54

83.48

41.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

154.37

126.83

121.69

76.04

yoy growth (%)

21.72

4.21

60.03

12.37

Raw materials

-103.96

-88.96

-87.84

-52.89

As % of sales

67.34

70.14

72.17

69.55

Employee costs

-13.67

-7.93

-6.39

-5.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

10.13

8.4

8.1

4.95

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.22

-1.12

-1.19

Tax paid

-3.11

-2.31

-2.45

-1.22

Working capital

19.15

4.18

12.01

8.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.72

4.21

60.03

12.37

Op profit growth

14.75

6.52

61.15

12.43

EBIT growth

16.24

7.86

59.96

22.36

Net profit growth

15.28

7.9

51.68

31.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

146.11

219.89

354.3

154.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.11

219.89

354.3

154.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

9.72

0.9

0.56

View Annually Results

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ANG Lifesciences India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Saruchi Gupta

Independent Director

Sukhpal Singh

Director

Sudesh Kumari

Independent Director

Pawanjit Singh

Independent Director

Chetna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Renu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ANG Lifesciences India Ltd

Summary

ANG Lifesciences India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ANG Lifesciences India Private Limited on June 14, 2006. On conversion into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to ANG Lifesciences India Limited on March 02, 2010. The Company further converted into Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANG Lifesciences India Private Limited on September 22, 2010. Subsequently, on conversion into Public Limited Company, the name again changed to ANG Lifesciences India Limited on May 18, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of finished pharmaceutical formulation in the form of Sterile Dry Powder Injection Vials. In 2008-09, the Company started its commercial production. In 2014-15, it commenced direct sale of medicines covering hospitals , Doctors through stockists. The Company is ISO-9001:2008 certified, which manufacture its products in compliance with GMP requirements. Company has dedicated area, machinery, facilities and advanced equipment for manufacturing of Beta Lactum & Non Beta Lactum products as per GMP norms. The Company currently operates a strong manufacturing set-up consisting of 4 formulation plants situated at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. These state-of-art facilities have integrated process development teams with in-house engineering capabilities and well equipped with quality control laboratories with most modern and validate analytical equipment. It al
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ANG Lifesciences India Ltd share price today?

The ANG Lifesciences India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹57.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ANG Lifesciences India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹42.02 and ₹83.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd?

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.15%, 3 Years at -50.13%, 1 Year at -44.86%, 6 Month at -15.93%, 3 Month at -12.71% and 1 Month at -7.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.60 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ANG Lifesciences India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.