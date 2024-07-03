Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹45.3
Prev. Close₹44.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.55
Day's High₹45.3
Day's Low₹43.19
52 Week's High₹83.5
52 Week's Low₹42.02
Book Value₹56.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.42
17.75
15.06
6.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.65
67.79
68.42
34.72
Net Worth
77.07
85.54
83.48
41.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
154.37
126.83
121.69
76.04
yoy growth (%)
21.72
4.21
60.03
12.37
Raw materials
-103.96
-88.96
-87.84
-52.89
As % of sales
67.34
70.14
72.17
69.55
Employee costs
-13.67
-7.93
-6.39
-5.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
10.13
8.4
8.1
4.95
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.22
-1.12
-1.19
Tax paid
-3.11
-2.31
-2.45
-1.22
Working capital
19.15
4.18
12.01
8.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.72
4.21
60.03
12.37
Op profit growth
14.75
6.52
61.15
12.43
EBIT growth
16.24
7.86
59.96
22.36
Net profit growth
15.28
7.9
51.68
31.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
146.11
219.89
354.3
154.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.11
219.89
354.3
154.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
9.72
0.9
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Gupta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Saruchi Gupta
Independent Director
Sukhpal Singh
Director
Sudesh Kumari
Independent Director
Pawanjit Singh
Independent Director
Chetna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Renu
Reports by ANG Lifesciences India Ltd
Summary
ANG Lifesciences India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name ANG Lifesciences India Private Limited on June 14, 2006. On conversion into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to ANG Lifesciences India Limited on March 02, 2010. The Company further converted into Private Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANG Lifesciences India Private Limited on September 22, 2010. Subsequently, on conversion into Public Limited Company, the name again changed to ANG Lifesciences India Limited on May 18, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of finished pharmaceutical formulation in the form of Sterile Dry Powder Injection Vials. In 2008-09, the Company started its commercial production. In 2014-15, it commenced direct sale of medicines covering hospitals , Doctors through stockists. The Company is ISO-9001:2008 certified, which manufacture its products in compliance with GMP requirements. Company has dedicated area, machinery, facilities and advanced equipment for manufacturing of Beta Lactum & Non Beta Lactum products as per GMP norms. The Company currently operates a strong manufacturing set-up consisting of 4 formulation plants situated at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. These state-of-art facilities have integrated process development teams with in-house engineering capabilities and well equipped with quality control laboratories with most modern and validate analytical equipment. It al
Read More
The ANG Lifesciences India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹43.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹57.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ANG Lifesciences India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ANG Lifesciences India Ltd is ₹42.02 and ₹83.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.15%, 3 Years at -50.13%, 1 Year at -44.86%, 6 Month at -15.93%, 3 Month at -12.71% and 1 Month at -7.71%.
