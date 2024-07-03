iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Annually Results

43.93
(0.37%)
Jan 9, 2025|01:14:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

146.11

219.89

354.3

154.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.11

219.89

354.3

154.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

9.72

0.9

0.56

Total Income

146.81

229.61

355.2

154.93

Total Expenditure

138.19

205.76

286.92

140.12

PBIDT

8.62

23.86

68.28

14.81

Interest

10.96

11.88

8.91

3.52

PBDT

-2.34

11.98

59.38

11.29

Depreciation

8.37

9.35

5.88

1.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

2.11

13.47

3.18

Deferred Tax

-0.57

0.78

-0.28

-0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.14

-0.26

40.32

6.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.14

-0.26

40.32

6.84

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.73

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.41

-0.26

40.32

6.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.61

0.36

39.09

11.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.06

13.06

10.37

5.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.89

10.85

19.27

9.59

PBDTM(%)

-1.6

5.44

16.75

7.31

PATM(%)

-6.93

-0.11

11.38

4.43

ANG Lifesciences: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ANG Lifesciences India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.