ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
146.11
219.89
354.3
154.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.11
219.89
354.3
154.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
9.72
0.9
0.56
Total Income
146.81
229.61
355.2
154.93
Total Expenditure
138.19
205.76
286.92
140.12
PBIDT
8.62
23.86
68.28
14.81
Interest
10.96
11.88
8.91
3.52
PBDT
-2.34
11.98
59.38
11.29
Depreciation
8.37
9.35
5.88
1.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
2.11
13.47
3.18
Deferred Tax
-0.57
0.78
-0.28
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.14
-0.26
40.32
6.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.14
-0.26
40.32
6.84
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.73
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.41
-0.26
40.32
6.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.61
0.36
39.09
11.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.06
13.06
10.37
5.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.89
10.85
19.27
9.59
PBDTM(%)
-1.6
5.44
16.75
7.31
PATM(%)
-6.93
-0.11
11.38
4.43
