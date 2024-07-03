ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
108.27
180.45
258.92
118.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.27
180.45
258.92
118.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.51
0.49
0.33
0.17
Total Income
108.78
180.95
259.26
118.51
Total Expenditure
101.97
156.04
204.28
107.32
PBIDT
6.81
24.91
54.98
11.19
Interest
7.12
10.22
4.99
2.52
PBDT
-0.31
14.68
49.99
8.67
Depreciation
6.32
6.33
3.27
0.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
3.26
11.25
2.2
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0.75
0.4
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.5
4.35
35.07
5.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.5
4.35
35.07
5.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.5
4.35
35.07
5.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.86
3.99
33.92
9.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.06
13.06
10.37
5.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.28
13.8
21.23
9.45
PBDTM(%)
-0.28
8.13
19.3
7.32
PATM(%)
-6
2.41
13.54
4.78
No Record Found
