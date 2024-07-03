iifl-logo-icon 1
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

43.8
(1.46%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

108.27

180.45

258.92

118.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.27

180.45

258.92

118.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.51

0.49

0.33

0.17

Total Income

108.78

180.95

259.26

118.51

Total Expenditure

101.97

156.04

204.28

107.32

PBIDT

6.81

24.91

54.98

11.19

Interest

7.12

10.22

4.99

2.52

PBDT

-0.31

14.68

49.99

8.67

Depreciation

6.32

6.33

3.27

0.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

3.26

11.25

2.2

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0.75

0.4

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.5

4.35

35.07

5.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.5

4.35

35.07

5.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.5

4.35

35.07

5.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.86

3.99

33.92

9.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.06

13.06

10.37

5.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.28

13.8

21.23

9.45

PBDTM(%)

-0.28

8.13

19.3

7.32

PATM(%)

-6

2.41

13.54

4.78

ANG Lifesciences: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ANG Lifesciences India Ltd

