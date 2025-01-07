iifl-logo-icon 1
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025|10:06:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

154.37

126.83

121.69

76.04

yoy growth (%)

21.72

4.21

60.03

12.37

Raw materials

-103.96

-88.96

-87.84

-52.89

As % of sales

67.34

70.14

72.17

69.55

Employee costs

-13.67

-7.93

-6.39

-5.64

As % of sales

8.85

6.25

5.25

7.42

Other costs

-22.87

-17.84

-16.12

-10.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.81

14.06

13.24

13.76

Operating profit

13.86

12.08

11.34

7.03

OPM

8.98

9.52

9.31

9.25

Depreciation

-1.31

-1.22

-1.12

-1.19

Interest expense

-2.96

-2.86

-2.34

-1.58

Other income

0.55

0.41

0.23

0.68

Profit before tax

10.13

8.4

8.1

4.95

Taxes

-3.11

-2.31

-2.45

-1.22

Tax rate

-30.68

-27.48

-30.33

-24.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.02

6.09

5.64

3.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.02

6.09

5.64

3.72

yoy growth (%)

15.28

7.9

51.68

31.89

NPM

4.55

4.8

4.64

4.89

