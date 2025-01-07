Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
154.37
126.83
121.69
76.04
yoy growth (%)
21.72
4.21
60.03
12.37
Raw materials
-103.96
-88.96
-87.84
-52.89
As % of sales
67.34
70.14
72.17
69.55
Employee costs
-13.67
-7.93
-6.39
-5.64
As % of sales
8.85
6.25
5.25
7.42
Other costs
-22.87
-17.84
-16.12
-10.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.81
14.06
13.24
13.76
Operating profit
13.86
12.08
11.34
7.03
OPM
8.98
9.52
9.31
9.25
Depreciation
-1.31
-1.22
-1.12
-1.19
Interest expense
-2.96
-2.86
-2.34
-1.58
Other income
0.55
0.41
0.23
0.68
Profit before tax
10.13
8.4
8.1
4.95
Taxes
-3.11
-2.31
-2.45
-1.22
Tax rate
-30.68
-27.48
-30.33
-24.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.02
6.09
5.64
3.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.02
6.09
5.64
3.72
yoy growth (%)
15.28
7.9
51.68
31.89
NPM
4.55
4.8
4.64
4.89
