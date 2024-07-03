iifl-logo-icon 1
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Quarterly Results

43.17
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

32.88

18.41

37.84

18.55

33.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.88

18.41

37.84

18.55

33.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

1.28

0.19

-0.03

0.22

Total Income

33.23

19.69

38.03

18.52

33.49

Total Expenditure

30.6

20.12

36.22

20.46

31.6

PBIDT

2.64

-0.42

1.81

-1.94

1.88

Interest

2.18

2.08

3.84

2.51

2.29

PBDT

0.45

-2.51

-2.03

-4.45

-0.41

Depreciation

1.74

1.63

2.05

1.91

2.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.47

-0.35

Deferred Tax

0.8

-1.07

-0.43

0.03

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.09

-3.07

-3.65

-5.93

-2.32

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.09

-3.07

-3.65

-5.93

-2.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.74

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.09

-3.07

-1.91

-5.93

-2.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.53

-2.35

-2.75

-4.52

-1.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.02

-2.28

4.78

-10.45

5.65

PBDTM(%)

1.36

-13.63

-5.36

-23.98

-1.23

PATM(%)

-6.35

-16.67

-9.64

-31.96

-6.97

