ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
32.88
18.41
37.84
18.55
33.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.88
18.41
37.84
18.55
33.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
1.28
0.19
-0.03
0.22
Total Income
33.23
19.69
38.03
18.52
33.49
Total Expenditure
30.6
20.12
36.22
20.46
31.6
PBIDT
2.64
-0.42
1.81
-1.94
1.88
Interest
2.18
2.08
3.84
2.51
2.29
PBDT
0.45
-2.51
-2.03
-4.45
-0.41
Depreciation
1.74
1.63
2.05
1.91
2.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.47
-0.35
Deferred Tax
0.8
-1.07
-0.43
0.03
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.09
-3.07
-3.65
-5.93
-2.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.09
-3.07
-3.65
-5.93
-2.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.74
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.09
-3.07
-1.91
-5.93
-2.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.53
-2.35
-2.75
-4.52
-1.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.02
-2.28
4.78
-10.45
5.65
PBDTM(%)
1.36
-13.63
-5.36
-23.98
-1.23
PATM(%)
-6.35
-16.67
-9.64
-31.96
-6.97
