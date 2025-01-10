ANG Lifesciences India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.42
17.75
15.06
6.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.65
67.79
68.42
34.72
Net Worth
77.07
85.54
83.48
41.35
Minority Interest
Debt
59.36
55.56
60.99
42.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.87
1.83
2.45
0
Total Liabilities
138.3
142.93
146.92
83.75
Fixed Assets
53.35
78.68
82.32
22.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.52
3.52
3.52
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.53
0.34
1.82
0.41
Networking Capital
75.41
54.32
52.67
60.92
Inventories
34.24
37.39
29.17
19.26
Inventory Days
45.53
Sundry Debtors
69.27
78.11
98.99
58.78
Debtor Days
138.97
Other Current Assets
51.56
48.74
48.09
41.37
Sundry Creditors
-58.18
-77.11
-77.3
-45.63
Creditor Days
107.88
Other Current Liabilities
-21.48
-32.81
-46.28
-12.86
Cash
5.5
6.05
6.59
0.11
Total Assets
138.31
142.91
146.92
83.75
