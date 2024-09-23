|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, the register of member and share transfer books of the company shall remain closed from 24.09.2024 to 30.09.2024 and cut off date will be 23.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) Please enclosed herewith the scrutinizer report for Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Please enclosed herewith the outcome of 18th Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024 through the VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
