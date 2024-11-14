Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ANG Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Transact any other matter if any with permission of chairman. Pursuant to the SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulation and policy on Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company the Trading Window stands closed from 01st October 2024 and will end on 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, enclosed are the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024

ANG Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 it is hereby informed you that the Baord meeting is scheduled to be held on 14th August 2024. Please enclosed herewith BM notice for your reference. Please find and attached herewith enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024

ANG Lifesciences India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business that may be necessary with the permission of Chairman. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The said Audited Financial Results were reviewed by Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. Read less.. Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter and year ended as at 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024

In pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015, The Board of Directors of the company appointed Mr. Harvinder Singh as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director w.e.f. 27.05.2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024