To the Members of

ANG LIFESCIENCES INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of ANG LIFESCIENCES INDIA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial statements Including a summary of the Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Description of Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition The Company recognises revenue from sale of its products to its customers based on the terms and conditions of transactions which vary with different customers which determine the timing of the transfer of control of the products to the customer. The above was considered to be a key audit matter, since there is a risk of recognition of revenue in an incorrect period given the differing terms with the customers. Principal audit procedures performed included the following: Evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policy and assessed com pi lance with the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS). Obtained an understanding of the revenue recognition process and tested the design and implementation and operating effectiveness of the companys controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions including controls around the identification and reversal of revenue in cases where it has been determined by the management that the control of goods has not been transferred to the customer. • We selected samples from invoices for sales recorded near to year end date and obtained evidence of delivery, customer contracts, underlying invoices and related documents to support the revenue recognition / reversal of revenue as the case may be. • Performed analytical procedures on current year revenue based on monthly trends end where required, conducting further enquiries and testing.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, Director s Report including annexures to the Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated

• When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going conoem basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal central relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit aid Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 40 to the standalone financial statements;

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d)

(i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the financial year.

f. During the course of our audit we report that the company is using an accounting software during the financial year 2023-2024 for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail facility with edit log and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transaction recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered and audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements for record retention.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Singh Bhupinder and Associates Chartered Accountants Bhupinder Singh (Prop) Place : Amritsar M No 513899 Date :30/05/2024 FRN No 035417N UDIN: 24513899BKADYS2581

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company except one title deed as mentioned below ;

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held - indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company* Factory Land and Building situated at Village Malhu majra Tehsil Baddi having area 14 Big ha 5 Biswa, Land 364.36 Lacs Building 2252.96 Lacs Ind Swift Limited No 14th August 2021 To be transferred in the name of Company on getting approval from Department of Revenue, Himachal Pradesh

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Properly, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Ad, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and, in our opinion 1 ";, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during the year under audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company,

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to two companies during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) A. Based or the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to subsidiaries and guarantees of subsidiaries as below;

Particulars Amount ( in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan during the year - subsidiary -14542 Balance outstanding of loan as at balance sheet date - subsidiary 349 52 Aggregate amount of guarantee during the year - subsidiary 1513.06 Balance outstanding of guarantee as at balance sheet date subsidiary 1338.92

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries as below;

Particulars Amount ( in Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year - Others -2.08 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others 1530.71

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular whenever due.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination Df the records of the Company, the Company has rot given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has compiled with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security,

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal requiring compilation by the company;

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The company does net have liability in respect of service tax, Duty of excise, Sales Tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 01 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into GST.

The Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, , cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. The following is the list of Undisputed Statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable -

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount Involved (in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Arrears Rs. 116.08 FY 2021-22 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Arrears Rs. 172.17 FY 2022-23 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS payable Rs. 61.42 FY 2023-24 Income Tax Act, 1961 TCS payable Rs. 3.79 FY 2022-23 Employees Provident Funds And EPF payable Rs. 69.84 FY 2022-23 Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Rs. 60.17 FY 2023-24 Employees State Insurance Act, ESI payable Rs. 4.21 FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 Rs. 10.71

(b) The statutory dues referred tD in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under:-

Name of Statue Nature of dues Amount Involved (in lacs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Direct Tax Rs. 8.93 AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeal)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 ,

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender except as reported in the table below:

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Cash Credit Limit Rs 1000.00 lacs Canara Bank 10.14 Lacs Interest 5 Days Interest being served every month by the company with delay ranging between 1-10 days Cash Credit Limit Rs 875.00 Lacs HDFC Bank 6.89 Lacs Interest 15 Days Interest being served every month by the company with delay ranging between 1-30 days GECL Limit Rs 675.00 Lacs HDFC Bank 17.43 Lacs Interest and Principal 60 days Installment being paid every month by the company with a delay ranging between 60 days Car Loans aggregating Rs 265.40 Lacs Punjab National bank/ Axis Bank 5.20 Jacs Interest and Principal 10 days Installment being paid every month by the company with a delay ranging between 1-60 days GECL Limit Rs 249.00 Lacs Punjab National Bank 7.67 Lacs Interest and Principal 10 days Interest and Installment being paid every month by the company with a delay ranging between 1-10 days

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaint was received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards;

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit;

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xviXa) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3{xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable;

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIO. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable;

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year or immediate preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been a resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the financial year and there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors to be considered by the newly appointed statutory auditors ?

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.,

(xx) The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility covered under section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable on the Company to the year under audit.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of ANG Life Sciences India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of ANG Life Sciences India Limited as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company which considers the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over standalone financial reporting based on our audit, We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over standalone financial reporting.

Meaning Of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or im proper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").