To the Members of Angel Fibers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Angel Fibers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has not complied with the provision of AS -15 Employees Benefits with respect to creation of provision for leave encashment expenses payable to its employees. The Company determines the liability on actual payment basis only and consequently financial statement do not include any adjustments in this regard.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Our Conclusion on the statement is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement This other information; we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys abilityto continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company orto cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether dueto fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations^ the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing anopinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in exercise of powers conferred by section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion,proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt withby this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, mayhave an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above;

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

i) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has intimated that there is no pending litigation which has anyprobability of impact on the financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contractsfor which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducation and Protection Fund by the Company.

k) The Company has used accounting software "Tally Prime System" For maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transaction recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirement for record retention.

For Chetan Agarwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

CA Dipak C Dama

Partner

M.No. 138142

Firm Reg.No. 120447W

Place: Jamnagar

Date: 27-05-2024

UDIN: 24138142BKAEAD8909

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in the section Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements on of the independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Angel Fibers Limited on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledgeand belief, we state that:-

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment, at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies werenoticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered title deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(d) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regardto the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies were noticed onsuch physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loansor advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

The Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans, guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

The Company has not made any investments, no guarantees provided, no security given hence reporting under clauses (b) (c) (d) (e) and (f) are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of the business activity carried out by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In respect of statutory dues:

The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company ,though there has been a delay in respect of remittance of Professional Tax .

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 except income tax for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are dues which have been disputed and not paid as out lined below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Disputed Amount (in lacs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1043.67 A.Y. 2015 - 16 Commissioner Of Income Tax (Appeal)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to debenture holders. The

Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions and Government.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has been granted (GECL) Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line facility by State Bank of India and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie not been used during the year for long-term purposes bythe Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has nottaken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year and hence reporting on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of theOrder is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placementof shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) Of the Order isnot applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit systemcommensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the yearcovering the period up to 31 March 2024 for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) (C) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balances heet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not required to spent any amount on CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) and hence there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or a joint venture and accordingly, therequirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Holding Company.

For Chetan Agarwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

CA Dipak C Dama

Partner

M.No. 138142

Firm Reg.No. 120447W

Place: Jamnagar

Date: 27-05-2024

UDIN: 24138142BKAEAD8909

Annexure B

Referred to in point f. of the section Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Angel Fibers Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Angel Fibers Limited ("the Company") as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect of financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion , to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at31 March, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance noteon Audit of Internal Financial control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of chartered Accountants of India.

For Chetan Agarwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

CA Dipak C Dama

Partner

M.No. 138142

Firm Reg.No. 120447W

Place: Jamnagar

Date: 27-05-2024

UDIN: 24138142BKAEAD8909