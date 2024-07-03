SectorTextiles
Open₹21
Prev. Close₹21.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.65
Day's High₹21
Day's Low₹18.99
52 Week's High₹32
52 Week's Low₹18.99
Book Value₹10.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.3
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.07
6.11
-3.27
Net Worth
26.12
26.07
31.11
21.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
136.31
141.94
132.67
82.03
yoy growth (%)
-3.96
6.98
61.73
3.16
Raw materials
-96.58
-122.07
-105.72
-61.52
As % of sales
70.85
86
79.68
74.99
Employee costs
-3.49
-1.63
-2.83
-2.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.93
-15.32
1.35
4.6
Depreciation
-11.54
-13.58
-11.68
-8.4
Tax paid
2
0.68
-0.81
-0.25
Working capital
6.62
-18.97
9.47
4.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.96
6.98
61.73
3.16
Op profit growth
1,838.54
-92.05
17.65
-9.09
EBIT growth
-210.47
-303.98
-23.94
85.11
Net profit growth
-147.36
-2,819.42
-87.62
625.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Reena Kanabar
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rameshbhai J Ranipa
Additional Director
Jitendra Gopalbhai Raiyani
Whole-time Director
Pankaj B Bhimani
Managing Director
Rohankumar J Raiyani
Addtnl Independent Director
Jyoti J Kataria
Addtnl Independent Director
Hiteshkumar C Chaniyara
Reports by Angel Fibers Ltd
Summary
Angel Fibers Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of as Angel Fibers Private Limited at Rajkot on February 14, 2014. Subsequently the Company converted to Public Limited Company and name changed to Angel Fibers Limited on December 11, 2017 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited. The Companys principal line of business is manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, The Company has spinning units located near Rajkot, one of the develop belt of cotton crop of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 39648 spindles. Company has setup 2 spinning units, out of which capacity of 1st unit is of 19584 spindles and 2nd unit is of 20064 spindles.Apart from this, the Company also trade in cotton waste which is by-product of its manufactured product. The manufacturing facility of the Company is situated at Kalavad in Jamanagar district of Gujarat state which is close to the cotton growing areas of Maharashtra and Saurashtra (region) of Gujarat. The Company commissioned the Spinning Unit of Cotton Yarn Plant in 2015-16, by setting up cotton yarn spinning unit with 19584 spindles having installed capacity of 4363 MT per annum. By setting up of the Ginning and Spinning unit, it entered the textile industry to cope up with the changes in fashion consciousness, development in cotton textile sector and synchronizing with initiatives provided by Central and St
Read More
The Angel Fibers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Angel Fibers Ltd is ₹50.30 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Angel Fibers Ltd is 0 and 1.93 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Angel Fibers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Angel Fibers Ltd is ₹18.99 and ₹32 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Angel Fibers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at -8.60%, 1 Year at -8.13%, 6 Month at -13.57%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at -8.55%.
