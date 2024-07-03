iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Angel Fibers Ltd Share Price

20.12
(-5.76%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21
  • Day's High21
  • 52 Wk High32
  • Prev. Close21.35
  • Day's Low18.99
  • 52 Wk Low 18.99
  • Turnover (lac)9.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.44
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Angel Fibers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

21

Prev. Close

21.35

Turnover(Lac.)

9.65

Day's High

21

Day's Low

18.99

52 Week's High

32

52 Week's Low

18.99

Book Value

10.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.3

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Angel Fibers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Angel Fibers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Angel Fibers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.91%

Institutions: 0.91%

Non-Institutions: 25.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Angel Fibers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

25

25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.12

1.07

6.11

-3.27

Net Worth

26.12

26.07

31.11

21.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

136.31

141.94

132.67

82.03

yoy growth (%)

-3.96

6.98

61.73

3.16

Raw materials

-96.58

-122.07

-105.72

-61.52

As % of sales

70.85

86

79.68

74.99

Employee costs

-3.49

-1.63

-2.83

-2.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.93

-15.32

1.35

4.6

Depreciation

-11.54

-13.58

-11.68

-8.4

Tax paid

2

0.68

-0.81

-0.25

Working capital

6.62

-18.97

9.47

4.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.96

6.98

61.73

3.16

Op profit growth

1,838.54

-92.05

17.65

-9.09

EBIT growth

-210.47

-303.98

-23.94

85.11

Net profit growth

-147.36

-2,819.42

-87.62

625.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Angel Fibers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Angel Fibers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Reena Kanabar

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rameshbhai J Ranipa

Additional Director

Jitendra Gopalbhai Raiyani

Whole-time Director

Pankaj B Bhimani

Managing Director

Rohankumar J Raiyani

Addtnl Independent Director

Jyoti J Kataria

Addtnl Independent Director

Hiteshkumar C Chaniyara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Angel Fibers Ltd

Summary

Angel Fibers Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of as Angel Fibers Private Limited at Rajkot on February 14, 2014. Subsequently the Company converted to Public Limited Company and name changed to Angel Fibers Limited on December 11, 2017 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited. The Companys principal line of business is manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, The Company has spinning units located near Rajkot, one of the develop belt of cotton crop of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 39648 spindles. Company has setup 2 spinning units, out of which capacity of 1st unit is of 19584 spindles and 2nd unit is of 20064 spindles.Apart from this, the Company also trade in cotton waste which is by-product of its manufactured product. The manufacturing facility of the Company is situated at Kalavad in Jamanagar district of Gujarat state which is close to the cotton growing areas of Maharashtra and Saurashtra (region) of Gujarat. The Company commissioned the Spinning Unit of Cotton Yarn Plant in 2015-16, by setting up cotton yarn spinning unit with 19584 spindles having installed capacity of 4363 MT per annum. By setting up of the Ginning and Spinning unit, it entered the textile industry to cope up with the changes in fashion consciousness, development in cotton textile sector and synchronizing with initiatives provided by Central and St
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Angel Fibers Ltd share price today?

The Angel Fibers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Angel Fibers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Angel Fibers Ltd is ₹50.30 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Angel Fibers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Angel Fibers Ltd is 0 and 1.93 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Angel Fibers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Angel Fibers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Angel Fibers Ltd is ₹18.99 and ₹32 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Angel Fibers Ltd?

Angel Fibers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at -8.60%, 1 Year at -8.13%, 6 Month at -13.57%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at -8.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Angel Fibers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Angel Fibers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.91 %
Institutions - 0.91 %
Public - 25.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Angel Fibers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.