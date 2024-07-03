Summary

Angel Fibers Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of as Angel Fibers Private Limited at Rajkot on February 14, 2014. Subsequently the Company converted to Public Limited Company and name changed to Angel Fibers Limited on December 11, 2017 and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited. The Companys principal line of business is manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, The Company has spinning units located near Rajkot, one of the develop belt of cotton crop of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 39648 spindles. Company has setup 2 spinning units, out of which capacity of 1st unit is of 19584 spindles and 2nd unit is of 20064 spindles.Apart from this, the Company also trade in cotton waste which is by-product of its manufactured product. The manufacturing facility of the Company is situated at Kalavad in Jamanagar district of Gujarat state which is close to the cotton growing areas of Maharashtra and Saurashtra (region) of Gujarat. The Company commissioned the Spinning Unit of Cotton Yarn Plant in 2015-16, by setting up cotton yarn spinning unit with 19584 spindles having installed capacity of 4363 MT per annum. By setting up of the Ginning and Spinning unit, it entered the textile industry to cope up with the changes in fashion consciousness, development in cotton textile sector and synchronizing with initiatives provided by Central and St

