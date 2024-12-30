Angel Fibers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.93
-15.32
1.35
4.6
Depreciation
-11.54
-13.58
-11.68
-8.4
Tax paid
2
0.68
-0.81
-0.25
Working capital
6.62
-18.97
9.47
4.31
Other operating items
Operating
2
-47.19
-1.67
0.25
Capital expenditure
0.71
0.34
58.49
0.68
Free cash flow
2.71
-46.84
56.81
0.94
Equity raised
-20.4
8.87
7.8
-0.9
Investing
-0.2
-0.89
0.9
0.19
Financing
25.88
57.01
84.59
22.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.99
18.15
150.1
22.85
