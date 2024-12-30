iifl-logo-icon 1
Angel Fibers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.12
(-5.76%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.93

-15.32

1.35

4.6

Depreciation

-11.54

-13.58

-11.68

-8.4

Tax paid

2

0.68

-0.81

-0.25

Working capital

6.62

-18.97

9.47

4.31

Other operating items

Operating

2

-47.19

-1.67

0.25

Capital expenditure

0.71

0.34

58.49

0.68

Free cash flow

2.71

-46.84

56.81

0.94

Equity raised

-20.4

8.87

7.8

-0.9

Investing

-0.2

-0.89

0.9

0.19

Financing

25.88

57.01

84.59

22.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.99

18.15

150.1

22.85

