Angel Fibers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.12
1.07
6.11
-3.27
Net Worth
26.12
26.07
31.11
21.73
Minority Interest
Debt
47.33
55.47
68.12
72.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
73.45
81.54
99.23
93.91
Fixed Assets
43.69
51.49
58.52
65.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.6
0.6
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.61
1.3
0.99
0.48
Networking Capital
27.5
28.13
39.7
28.03
Inventories
16.85
19.13
24.48
13.76
Inventory Days
36.84
Sundry Debtors
11.74
11.23
10.72
9.4
Debtor Days
25.16
Other Current Assets
14.68
9.16
10.34
12.68
Sundry Creditors
-13.79
-9.94
-3.49
-4.61
Creditor Days
12.34
Other Current Liabilities
-1.98
-1.45
-2.35
-3.2
Cash
0.06
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
73.46
81.54
99.22
93.9
