|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
136.31
141.94
132.67
82.03
yoy growth (%)
-3.96
6.98
61.73
3.16
Raw materials
-96.58
-122.07
-105.72
-61.52
As % of sales
70.85
86
79.68
74.99
Employee costs
-3.49
-1.63
-2.83
-2.32
As % of sales
2.56
1.15
2.13
2.83
Other costs
-17.27
-17.25
-11.81
-7.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.67
12.15
8.9
9.41
Operating profit
18.95
0.97
12.3
10.45
OPM
13.9
0.68
9.27
12.75
Depreciation
-11.54
-13.58
-11.68
-8.4
Interest expense
-5.99
-5.43
-3.49
-1.77
Other income
3.51
2.72
4.22
4.31
Profit before tax
4.93
-15.32
1.35
4.6
Taxes
2
0.68
-0.81
-0.25
Tax rate
40.57
-4.46
-60.29
-5.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.93
-14.63
0.53
4.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.93
-14.63
0.53
4.35
yoy growth (%)
-147.36
-2,819.42
-87.62
625.79
NPM
5.08
-10.31
0.4
5.3
