iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Angel Fibers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20
(-0.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Angel Fibers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

136.31

141.94

132.67

82.03

yoy growth (%)

-3.96

6.98

61.73

3.16

Raw materials

-96.58

-122.07

-105.72

-61.52

As % of sales

70.85

86

79.68

74.99

Employee costs

-3.49

-1.63

-2.83

-2.32

As % of sales

2.56

1.15

2.13

2.83

Other costs

-17.27

-17.25

-11.81

-7.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.67

12.15

8.9

9.41

Operating profit

18.95

0.97

12.3

10.45

OPM

13.9

0.68

9.27

12.75

Depreciation

-11.54

-13.58

-11.68

-8.4

Interest expense

-5.99

-5.43

-3.49

-1.77

Other income

3.51

2.72

4.22

4.31

Profit before tax

4.93

-15.32

1.35

4.6

Taxes

2

0.68

-0.81

-0.25

Tax rate

40.57

-4.46

-60.29

-5.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.93

-14.63

0.53

4.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.93

-14.63

0.53

4.35

yoy growth (%)

-147.36

-2,819.42

-87.62

625.79

NPM

5.08

-10.31

0.4

5.3

Angel Fibers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Angel Fibers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.