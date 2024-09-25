iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Angel Fibers Ltd AGM

20
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Angel Fibers CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 100/1, Plot No.1, Haripar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India - 361112, has inter alia approved various agendas for the purpose of Annual General Meeting(described in details in the attached file). Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary proceedings of 11th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Details of e-voting results of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the company are enclosed in the formate prescribed under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Angel Fibers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Angel Fibers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.