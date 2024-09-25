|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 100/1, Plot No.1, Haripar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India - 361112, has inter alia approved various agendas for the purpose of Annual General Meeting(described in details in the attached file). Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary proceedings of 11th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Details of e-voting results of the 11th Annual General Meeting of the company are enclosed in the formate prescribed under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
