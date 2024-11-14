|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Angel Fibers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform the stock exchange that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Survey No. 100/1 Plot No.1 Haripar Jamnagar - 361112 Gujarat India to - consider approve & take on record the Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the half Year on 30th September 2024. Board of directors of the company in its board meeting held on Thursday, November 14,2024 considered, approved and taken on record un-audited financial result of the company for the half year ended September 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 100/1, Plot No.1, Haripar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India - 361112, has inter alia approved various agendas for the purpose of Annual General Meeting(described in details in the attached file)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Angel Fibers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform the stock exchange that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Survey No. 100/1 Plot No.1 Haripar Jamnagar - 361112 Gujarat India Company declared its Audited Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 in its Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 27, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 04:15 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M Read less.. Company declared its Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 in its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 27th May, 2024 conducted at the reigistered office of the company on 04:15 P.M and concluded on 04:45 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 company appointed M/s SCS and Co. LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the company for conducting Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24 in the Board Meeting held on 15th March, 2024 at 06:00 P.M.
