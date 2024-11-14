Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Angel Fibers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Result of the Company for the half Year on 30th September 2024. Board of directors of the company in its board meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 considered, approved and taken on record un-audited financial result of the company for the half year ended September 30, 2024.

Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at Survey No. 100/1, Plot No.1, Haripar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India - 361112, has inter alia approved various agendas for the purpose of Annual General Meeting(described in details in the attached file)

Angel Fibers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. Company declared its Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 in its Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 04:15 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M.

