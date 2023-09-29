To

Your Directors here by presenting their 11th Annual Report of your Company on the business and operations of the Company and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

1. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (STANDALONE)

Your Company has performed during the reporting period as follows:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from operations 189,26,44,330.00 120,73,50,609.00 Other income 4,52,57,784.00 286,27,093.00 Total revenue 1,93,79,02,114.00 123,59,77,702.00 EBITDA 11,47,46,375.00 7,25,70,278.00 Less: Finance Costs 4,14,59,419 .00 3,22,38,902.00 Depreciation 7,58,47,246.00 8,66,41,814.00 Profit before tax, exceptional and extraordinary items (25,60,290.00) (4,63,10,438.00) Add/(Less): Exceptional/Extraordinary income/(expense) 0.00 0.00 Profit before tax (25,60,290.00) (4,63,10,438.00) Less: Taxes on income (30,34,976.00) 40,52,949.00 Profit after tax 4,74,686.00 (5,03,63,388.00) EPS - Basic 0.02 (2.01) EPS - Diluted 0.02 (2.01)

Note: Previous years figures have been regrouped/reclassified wherever necessary to correspond with the current years classification/disclosure.

Companys Performance

The Total income from Operations (net) of the Company for the year under review is Rs. 189,26,44,330 as compared to Rs. 120,73,50,609 of the previous year. Revenue from Operations is increase by approx. 56.76% as compared to previous year. Profit for the year stood at Rs. 4,74,686 as compared to loss of Rs. 5,03,63,388 in the previous year.

In the reporting year, company tried to recover loss of previous year and due to efforts of the board, company succussed to recover loss of previous year and also achieved minimal profit.

Transfer To Reserves

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserves. Full amount of profit carried to reserve & Surplus account of the Company.

2. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, no changes were carried out in the authorized and paid-up share capital of the Company. The Present Capital of the company is as follows:

Authorised Share Capital

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 25,00,00,000.00 consists of 2.50.00. 000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Issued Paid Up and Subscribed Capital

The Issued, Paid Up and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 25.00. 00.000.00 consists of 2,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

3. DIVIDEND

In the reporting financial, company earned minimal profit. Hence, in order to preserve funds your Directors had not recommended dividend for the financial year Year 2023-24.

4. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO -

(Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and rules made there under)

A. Conservation of energy -

i.) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The Company has taken measures and applied strict control system to monitor day to day power consumption, to endeavor to ensure the optimal use of energy with minimum extent possible wastage as far as possible. The day to day consumption is monitored and various ways and means are adopted to reduce the power consumption in an effort to save energy.

ii.) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: The Company has not taken any step for utilizing alternate sources of energy.

iii.) The capital investment on energy conservation equipment: During the year under review, Company has not incurred any capital investment on energy conservation equipment.

B. Technology absorption -

i.) The effort made towards technology absorption: The Company has not imported any technology and hence there is nothing to be reported here.

ii.) The benefit derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: None

iii.) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) -

a. The details of technology imported: None

b. The year of import: None

c. Whether the technology has been fully absorbed: None

d. If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: None

iv.) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: During the year under review, the Company has not incurred any Expenditure on Research and Development

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Expenditure:

i.) Details of Foreign Exchange Earnings:

Sr. No. Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 1. Foreign Exchange Earnings - -

ii.) Details of Foreign Exchange Expenditure:

Sr. No. Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 1. Foreign Exchange Expenditure - -

5. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates in the period under review.

6. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE

There has been no significant events occurred after preparation of the balance sheet.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company in the period under review.

8. CHANGE IN THE REGISTERED OFFICE

There has been no change in the registered office of the Company in the period under review.

9. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Constitution of Board:

As on the date of this report, the Board comprises of following Directors;

No. of Committee1 Name of Director Category Cum Designation Date of Original Appointment Date of Appointment at current Term & designation Total Directorship including our Company in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairman No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2024 Mr. Rameshkumar Jivraj bhai Ranipa Chairman & Whole-time Director May 08, 2020 September 24, 2020 4 - - 1,47,82,700 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each Mr. Jitendrabhai Gopalbhai Raiyani Executive Director August 06, 2020 September 28, 2022 4 2 - 36,95,680 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each Mr. Pankajbhai Becharbhai Bhimani Whole-time Director August 06, 2020 September 24, 2020 1 - - NIL Mr. Rohankumar Jitendrabhai Raiyani Managing Director August 06, 2020 September 24, 2020 1 - - NIL Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara Non-Executive Independent Director July 29, 2020 September 24, 2020 1 2 2 NIL Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria Non-Executive Independent Director July 30, 2020 September 24, 2020 1 2 - NIL Mr. Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya Non-Executive Independent Director September 03, 2021 September 29, 2021 1 - - NIL Mr. Chandrakant Bhimjibhai Gopani Non-Executive Independent Director September 03, 2021 September 29, 2021 1 - - NIL

Committee includes Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee across all Public Companies.Excluding LLPs, Section 8 Company & Struck Off Companies.

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from the requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations.

None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any other Listed Company and the number of their directorship is within the limits laid down under section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013.

10. DISCLOSURE BY DIRECTORS

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

11. AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS, ADVERSE REMARKS IN THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report contains unmodified opinion on the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024. The statements made by the Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

12. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility was applicable to the Company for the previous FY 2022-23. The board of Directors of the Company had constituted CSR Committee in their Board meeting held on May 19, 2021. Further, Board of Directors have approved CSR Policy recommended by CSR Committee.

However, MCA vide its amendment of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2022 omitted sub rule (2) of Rule 3 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. Hence, limits of 135(1) required to check every year to continue the CSR Committee in the Company. In accordance with the same, the Company was not required to comply with the requirement of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) provisions for the Financial 2023-24 as the company had incurred losses in the Previous FY 2022-23. However, the company had voluntarily spent Rs. 5,00,000 against CSR in the FY 2023-24 & decided not to dissolve the CSR committee.

The company spent Rs. 5,00,000 to SHRI UMIYA MATAJI MANDIR TRUST SIDSAR for education activities on voluntary basis and is also eligible to carry forward the same for next 3 financial year.

The Companys CSR Policy, Statement and Annual Report on the CSR during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, in accordance with Section 135 of the Act and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is set out in Annexure "A" to this report. CSR Policy is available on the Companys Website at http://angelfibers.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CORPORATE-SOCIAL-RESPONSIBILITY.pdf .

13. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company as on March 31,2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at http://www.angelfibers.com/investor.php .

14. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Regular meetings of the Board are held at least once in a quarter. Additional Board meetings are called & convened, as and when required, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses

During the year under review, 6 Board meetings were convened and held, details of which are as follows:

Sr. No. Date of Board meeting No. of Directors entitled to attend the meeting No. of Directors present 01 30-May-2023 08 08 02 04-Sep-2023 08 08 03 17-Oct-2023 08 08 04 10-Nov-2023 08 08 05 01-Dec-2023 08 08 06 15-Mar-2024 08 08

Name of Director Number of Board Meeting held Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend Number of Board Meeting attended Presence at the previous AGM of F.Y. 20222023 Rameshkumar Jivrajbhai Ranipa 06 06 06 YES Jitendrabhai Gopalbhai Raiyani 06 06 06 YES Pankajbhai Becharbhai Bhimani 06 06 06 YES Rohankumar Jitendrabhai Raiyani 06 06 06 YES Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara 06 06 06 YES Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria 06 06 06 YES Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya 06 06 06 YES Chandrakant Bhimjibhai Gopani 06 06 06 NO

15. GENERAL MEETINGS

During the year under review, only one meeting of members was held and that was Annual General Meetings held on 29th September, 2023.

16. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the act that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act. In the opinion of the Board, all our Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise including the Proficiency and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 1 5th March, 2024 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board.

17. INFORMATION ON DIRECTORATE

During the year under review, there were no change in constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) Mr. Rameshkumar Jivrajbhai Ranipa (DIN: 03339532) is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, have offered himself for re-appointment.

18. DETAILS OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the FY 2023-24, the Company had, Mr. Rameshkumar Jivrajbhai Ranipa, Chairman and Whole Time Director, Mr. Pankaj Becharbhai Bhimani, Whole Time Director, Mr. Rohankumar Jitendra Raiyani, Managing Director, Mr. Ashish Dhirajbhai Desai, Chief Financial officer and Ms. Reena Jayantilal Kanabar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company as Key Managerial Personnel.

19. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure effectiveness of board processes information and functioning etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors in their separate meeting has reviewed the performance of the individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee Meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

Separate meeting of independent directors was held to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

20. COMMITTEES OF BOARD

The Board of Directors in line with the requirement of the act has formed various committees, the detailed terms of reference of the Committee is available on the website of the Company at www.angelfibers.com .

A. Audit Committee: -

The Board of Directors had constituted Audit Committee in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, the Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times during the Financial Year 2023-24, on 30-05-2023, 04-09-2023, 10-11-2023 and on 15-03-2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Name of the Directors Category Designation Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 4 4 4 Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4 4 Mr. Jitendrabhai Gopalbhai Raiyani Executive Director Member 4 4 4

The Statutory Auditors & Chief Financial Officer of the Company are invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever requires. Further, the Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Company Secretary to the Audit Committee.

Recommendations of Audit Committee wherever/whenever given have been accepted by the Board.

Other information

Executives from Accounts, Finance and Secretarial Departments and representatives of Statutory and Internal Auditors invited to attend Audit Committee Meetings as and when required.

The Chairman of the Audit Committee was present at the previous Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29.09.2023.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behaviour actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct.

Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.angelfibers.com .

B. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee had duly formed mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances if any like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of complaints received from the shareholders of the Company. The terms of reference of the Committee is available on the website of the Company at www.angelfibers.com .

During the year under review, Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 4 (Four) times on 30-05-2023, 0409-2023, 10-11-2023 and on 15-03-2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Name of the Directors Category Designation Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 4 4 4 Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4 4 Mr. Jitendrabhai Gopalbhai Raiyani executive Director Member 4 4 4

During the year under review, the Company had not received any complaint.

C. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration committee had duly formed in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is available on the website of the Company at www.angelfibers.com.

During the year under review Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 02 (two) times on 04-092023 and on 15-03-2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Name of the Directors Category Designation Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 2 2 2 Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria Non-Executive Independent Director Member 2 2 2 Mr. Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya Non-Executive Independent Director Member 2 2 2

* From 30th May, 2023 Mr. Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya became member of Nomination and Remuneration committee in place of Mr. Jitendrabhai Gopalbhai Raiyani.

D. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Corporate Social Responsibility committee had duly formed in line with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is available on the website of the Company at www.angelfibers.com.

During the year under review Corporate Social Responsibility committee met 02 (two) time i.e. on 04-092023 & 01-01-2024. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Name of the Directors Category Designation Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Hiteshkumar Chhaganbhai Chaniyara Non-Executive Independent Director Chairperson 2 2 2 Ms. Jyoti Jashvantray Kataria Non-Executive Independent Director Member 2 2 2 Mr. Jitendrabhai Gopalbhai Raiyani executive Director Member 2 2 2

MCA vide its amendment of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2022 omitted sub rule (2) of Rule 3 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. Hence, limits of 135(1) required to check every year to continue the CSR Committee in the Company, however, company decided not to dissolve the CSR committee.

21. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has formulated a Policy to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The policy lays down a framework for selection, appointment of Directors and Senior Management and for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors. The Board has also formulated a Policy relating to remuneration of Directors, members and Senior Management and Key Managerial Personnel.

The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The policy is placed on the website of the company at www.angelfibers.com .

22. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

The details of remuneration paid during the Financial Year 2023-24 to Directors of the Company is provided in Form MGT-7 available on website of the company at www.angelfibers.com.

23. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loan given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

24. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTY

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for Related Party Transactions which are of repetitive nature and/or entered in the Ordinary Course of Business and are at Arms Length. There were no contracts, arrangements or transactions which was executed not in ordinary course of business and/or not at arms length basis. Further, there were no related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company.

All Related Party Transactions entered during the year were in Ordinary Course of the Business and at Arms Length basis. There were no Material Related Party Transactions, i.e. transactions exceeding 10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statement, were entered during the year by your Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. Although approval of the shareholders were taken under the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder and as amended from time to time inspite of transactions with related party in the ordinary course of business and at the arms length basis as an abundant precautionary measure. Members may refer to the notes to the accounts for details of related party transactions entered as per Accounting Standard - 18.

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. The Policy on Materiality of and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the Web-link: www.angelfibers.com . The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties.

25. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the

Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made there under.

A. Information as per Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

a) The ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of employees for the Financial Year and the Percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the Financial Year:

Sr. No. Name Designation Nature of Payment Ratio against median employees remuneration Percentage Increase 1. Mr. Rameshkumar J Ranipa Chairman & Whole Time Remuneration - Not Applicable 2. Mr. Jitendrabhai G Raiyani Executive Director Remuneration - Not Applicable 3. Mr. Pankajbhai B Bhimani Whole Time Director Remuneration - Not Applicable 4. Mr. Rohankumar J Raiyani Managing Director Remuneration - Not Applicable 5. Mr. Rameshkumar J Ranipa Chairman & Whole Time Director Sitting Fees 0.06:1 Not Applicable 6. Mr. Jitendrabhai G Raiyani Executive Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 7. Mr. Pankajbhai B Bhimani Whole Time Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 8. Mr. Rohankumar J Raiyani Managing Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 9. Mr. Hiteshkumar C Chaniyara Non-Executive Independent Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 10. Ms. Jyoti J Kataria Non-Executive Independent Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 11. Mr. Rutvikkumar Prabhudas Bhensdadiya Non-Executive Independent Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 12. Mr. Chandrakant Bhimjibhai Gopani Non-Executive Independent Director Sitting Fees 0.05:1 Not Applicable 13. Ms. Reena Kanabar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Remuneration 0.46:1 1.00 % 14. Mr. Ashish D Desai Chief Financial Officer Remuneration 0:1 -1.00 %

*Median of only those employees are considered who were in employment for at least 6 months.

** During the year under review, company has paid sitting fees as well as remuneration to all the executive directors and paid sitting fees to all other directors, hence, remuneration and sitting fees both are compared separately.

*** We have taken Median of all the Employees which were on roll for more than 6 months during the year.

b) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year:

The median remuneration of the employees in current financial year was decreased by 44.53% over the previous financial year.

c) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company: 30 permanent Employees as on March 31, 2024.

d) Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

The Average salary of employees is decreased by 44.03%. Company didnt paid any amount towards remuneration to any of the director as company want to recover from loss of previous financial year.

e) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company:

The Company affirms remuneration is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

26. REPORTING OF FRAUD

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

27. SUBSIDIARIES ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE OF THE COMPANY

The company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture.

28. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW There was no material change during the year under review.

29. DETAILS OF MATERIAL CHANGES FROM THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

There were no Material Changes that took place from the end of Financial Year till the date of this report.

30. INSURANCE

The assets of your Company have been adequately insured.

Further, major fire accident took place at one of the raw material warehouse of the company situated along with the factory premises on Saturday, February 03, 2024 at around 09:00 P.M. Fire was controlled after approx. 15 hours of continuous efforts of 35 to 40 fire fighters. Fortunately, there was no injury or loss to human life as it was non-working hours. Further, business operations at factory premises are not affected as company has enough stock of raw material at another warehouse.

Company has adequate insurance coverage and have already informed the insurance company about the incident, and the insurance company visited the site also. The company is in process of ascertaining the actual loss caused due to the fire.

31. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

32. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

To foster a positive workplace environment free from harassment of any nature we have framed Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. Further, the company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

During the year under review there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported.

33. COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

The company is in compliance with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

34. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate and efficient internal and external control system, which provides protection to all its assets against loss from unauthorized use and ensures correct reporting of transactions. The internal control systems are further supplemented by internal audits carried out by the respective Internal Auditors of the Company and Periodical review by the management. The Company has put in place proper controls, which are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorised, correctly reported and assets are safeguarded.

35. PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India & the Provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Company Act 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there under are not applicable.

36. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Integrity and transparency are key factors to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we achieve and will retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. Our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in international corporate governance. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions.

As our company has been listed on BSE SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) and (t) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the company. Hence Corporate Governance Report does not form a part of this Board Report, though we are committed for the best corporate governance practices.

37. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a review of the performance of the Company for the year under review Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section which is annexed to this Report as Annexure -B.

38. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a robust Risk Management framework to identify measure and mitigate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimise adverse impact on the business objective and enhance the Companys competitive advantage. This risk framework thus helps in managing market, credit and operations risks and quantifies exposure and potential impact at a Company level.

39. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed with no material departures;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual financial statements on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and

f. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

40. STATUTORY AUDITORS

In accordance with provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Chetan Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 120447W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office till conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on the year 2028.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

41. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s SCS and Company LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed to the Boards Report and forms an integral part of this Report as Annexure-C.

Remarks mentioned in Secretarial Audit Report and reply of the management are as follows :

Sr. No. Compliance Requirement (Regulations/ Circulars / Guidelines Including Specific Clause) Deviations Observations/ Remarks of the Practicing Company Secretary Reply from Management 1. Regulation 3(5) & 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Delay by Company in entering majority of UPSI Sharing Entries in software (Structured Digital Database) Delay by Company in entering majority of UPSI Sharing Entries in software (Structured Digital Database) We were not much familiar in practice for punching entries in Structured Digital Database software as it is recently became applicable and we didnt had much clarity for that. However, with the guidance of our Secretarial Auditor, we aligned all the entries and as of now we are well complied. 2. Section 148(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 6(6) of the Companies (cost records and audit) Rules, 2014 There was delay in submission of Cost Audit Report for Financial year 2022-23 i.e. beyond 180 days from closure of the financial year. The cost auditor of the Company submitted its report to the Company delay by 17 days i.e. on October 17, 2024 for the Financial year 2022-23. Cost Auditor Mr. Manish Anadakat issued the report lately due to some personal issues. 3. The Company has provided all the required disclosure(s) under Regulation 30 along with Schedule III of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 & SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD- PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 within the time limits prescribed thereunder. The company has delayed in intimation to stock exchange regarding Fire Accident in Factory situated at Survey No. 100/1, Plot No.1, Haripar, Jamnagar-361112, Guj arat within 24 hours. As per disclosure of events specified under Regulation 30 along with Schedule III of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 & SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD- PoD-1 /P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, disclosure w.r.t. Fire incident to be intimated to the Stock Exchange within 24 hours of the incident. However, the company has failed to intimate stock exchange about the incident within 24 hours & it was intimated by delay of 48 hours. Due to disturbance in electricity connection and disturbed routine cycle, we were little late in disclosing the incidence. We are seeking sincere apologies for the same. However, thenafter we are submitting all the updates on time.

42. COST AUDIT

The Company has appointed M/s Manish Bhagvandas Analkat, Cost Auditor (Firm Registration No. 100261) as cost auditor for conducting the cost audit in respect of the products manufactured by the Company as per the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the period under review. Further, as per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor is required to be ratified at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Further, The Company has maintained cost accounts and records in accordance with provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereof.

43. WEBSITE

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has maintained a functional website namely "www.angelfibers.com" containing the information about the Company. The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company etc.

44. THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no application made and proceeding initiated /pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by any Financial and/or Operational Creditors against your Company. As on the date of this report, there is no application or proceeding pending against your company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

45. GENERAL DISCLOSURE

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

(i) Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act;

(ii) Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

(iii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and ESOS;

(iv) There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement;

(v) the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof;

(vi) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

46. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 138 of Companies Act 2013, the Company had appointed Mr. Chirag Kundariya as Internal Auditor of the Company.

47. APPROVAL OF PROMOTER RECLASSIFICATION APPLICATION

pursuant to Regulation 31A of the Listing Regulations, the Company has received approval from BSE Limited ("Stock Exchange") vide its letter dated 16th August, 2023 relating to reclassification of the below mentioned promoters ("Outgoing Promoters or Exiting Promoters") from the ‘promoter and promoter group category to ‘public category.

SR NO NAME NO. OF SHARES HELD % OF SHAREHOLDING 1. Ashok Mavjibhai Dudhagara 0 0.00 2. Prafulaben Ashokbhai Dudhagara 0 0.00 TOTAL 0 0.00%

48. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We take this opportunity to thank the employees for their dedicated service and contribution to the Company.

We also thank our banks, business associates and our shareholders for their continued support to the Company.