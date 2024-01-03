Anirit Ventures Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,808.35
|0
|1,91,114.32
|804.55
|0.36
|9,610.34
|808.41
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
422.8
|0
|13,252.96
|5.61
|0.02
|54.7
|146.1
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.47
|29.28
|12,979.4
|92.41
|1.41
|1,785.17
|7.68
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
420.1
|14.76
|12,150.86
|189.39
|1.19
|2,417.44
|339.91
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
121.6
|28.48
|11,663.29
|147.73
|0.14
|1,843.23
|42.2
