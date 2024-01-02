INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Anka India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Anka India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date except for the below mentioned qualifications:

Company continues to recognize minimum alternative tax paid in previous years amounting to Rs. 25.20 Lakhs as asset and expects the same to be adjusted against future tax payments. In our view, considering the past history of losses and overall financial position of the Company, it is not prudent on part the company to recognize the same as assets, and the same is not in consonance with the provisions of "Guidance Note on accounting for credit available in respect of Minimum Alternative Tax under the Income Tax Act, 1961 ".

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of The Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matters Auditor Response 1. > Company has not been in operations over the past few years. Further from the liquidity analysis it so appears that it would not be having sufficient short-term funds to repay its short-term liabilities. Further the inventories (Completed Unreleased Song Album) as well as Intangible Assets under Development (Film Rights) have remained stagnant with no movement over that past 2 years. As explained to us the Company has been waiting for the outcome of the inventories to be sold, and were in the final stages of negotiations. However the whole process got delayed due to delay in one of the leading channels take over. Company have started the interaction again with distribution team and have been given the assurance of the possible tentative time slot for the release. > Further the Company in the previous financial year had acquired 100% shares of another lossmaking Company (Legend SRS Cinemas Private Limited) with the intention of improving the overall performances. Since nothing materialised positively Company sold all its holding in the current financial year. Legend SRS cinemas private Limited was sold only to not create further losses in the books of accounts of ANKA INDIA LTD. At the time of acquisition the Company had hoped that with this it would be able to turn around the positions jointly. However due to low turnout in the theatres and with very less content in the offering specially after covid , it was collectively decided to discontinue with the subsidiary. Based on the above scenarios question arises on the Going Concern assumption considered by the management in preparation of the Financial Statements. 2. At the time of acquiring 100% shareholding in the above-mentioned subsidiary in the previous financial year, the Company had advanced loan to the tune of Rs.7.15 Crores to it to clear the debt in its books to the tune of similar amount. As per the Share Purchase agreement dated 02/01/2024, the above-mentioned erstwhile subsidiary had to return the loan amount to the Company in three tranches, the last tranche being 15/03/2024. However, at the end of the financial year the Company had not recovered any amount from the former. Question arises with regards to the actual recoverability of the said loan amount and the reason for not creating any provisions / (ECL) / recognizing Impairment of such loan. As explained to us Company has been rigorously following it up with the concern party for the loan repayment and has got an assurance that it would be cleared in this ensuing financial year.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

> Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

> Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of The Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

> Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

> Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

> Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the issues mentioned in clause h(VI) below.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the current year and accordingly we dont have anything to report under this clause covering section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements under note 23.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

IV. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. Company had not declared any dividend for the previous year and accordingly section 123 of the Act is not applicable and accordingly nothing is reportable under this clause. Further the Board of Directors have not proposed any dividend for the year.

VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) for the entire year.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For R.S.Prabhu & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN.127010W

Anitha Viswanathan

Partner

ICAI Mem No.113512

Date: 30th May, 2024

Place: Vasai Road (East)

UDIN: 24113512BKABSN2912

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report - 31st March, 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) These Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals (annually at the year-end). In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us during the financial year ending 31st March, 2024 no significant discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As per the information and explanations provided to us, Company does not own any immovable property and accordingly paragraph 3 (i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year end.

(e) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)(a) The inventory (documents providing the title to the rights of the songs), has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year (annually at the year-end). In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from any bank. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided an unsecured loan of Rs.7.15 Crores to its subsidiary from where the Company has taken 100% exit on 2nd January, 2024. Company has not made investments in companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties. Accordingly nothing is required to be reported under paragraph 3(iii)(a)(b)(c)(d)&(e) of the Order.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted a loan of Rs.7.15 Crores to its subsidiary from where the Company has taken 100% exit on 2nd January, 2024 and such transaction has been in compliance with the requirement of section 185 & 186. Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 & Section 186 of the Act respectively.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Company is not required to maintain the books of accounts as required under the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act and get the same audited for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, and other material statutory dues have not been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs and other material statutory dues (as mentioned below) were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(TDS amounting to Rs.91,250 u/s 194J for FY 23-24 and earlier years - TDS amounting to Rs.585 u/s 194C for FY 23-24 & earlier year ).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax, Income-tax, Duty of Customs and other material statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute barring the below mentioned cases.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Financial Year Forum where the dispute is pending Excise Duty Act, 1944 Penalty of Central Excise Duty 1,88,319 1997-98 CESTAT Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 3,15,664 2003-04 Commissioner of Customs Income Tax Act, 1962 Income Tax 2,04,500 2011-12 Assessing Officer

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not surrendered or disclosed any income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which were not recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not obtained any term loans accordingly have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. paragraph 3 (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. Further Company does not have any associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year by pledging the securities held in its subsidiaries . Further Company does not have any associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, accordingly the requirements of clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment and accordingly paragraph 3(x)(b) is not applicable.

(xi)(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company u/s 406 of the Act, read with the Nidhi Rules, 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 - Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) the reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit were considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, para 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly para 3 (xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly para 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities exiting at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date.

(xx) The threshold of either of Net Worth of Rs.500 crores or Turnover of Rs.1,000

crores or Net Profit of Rs.5 crores has not crossed in the financial year and accordingly section 135 is not applicable to the Company. As a result, the clauses 3(xx)(a) & (b) are not applicable to the Company

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, since the Company does not have any subsidiaries or holding Company / Companies there is no consolidation requirements for the financial year. Accordingly, clause (xxi) is not applicable to the Company.

For R.S. Prabhu & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN NO.127010W

CA. Anitha Viswanathan

Partner

ICAI Mem No.113512.

Date: 30th May, 2024

Place: Vasai Road (East)

UDIN: 24113512BKABSN2912

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial statements of Anka India Limited - 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Paragraph (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Modified Opinion

According to the information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of our audit, the following material weakness have been identified as at 31st March, 2024.

The Company does not have any documentation of the envisaged risks and the procedures in place to mitigate or control those risks.

A material weakness is a deficiency or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls over financial reporting, such that there is reasonable possibility that there is a material misstatement of the Companys annual return, or the interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, except for the effects / possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained adequate and effective internal financial control over the financial reporting as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of the internal control stated in the Guidance Note on the Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the 31st March, 2024 standalone financial statements of the Company and the material weakness do not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

For R.S.Prabhu & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN NO.127010W

CA. Anitha Viswanathan

Partner

ICAI Mem No.113512.

Date: 30th May, 2024

Place: Vasai Road (East).

UDIN: 24113512BKABSN2912.