SectorIT - Software
Open₹20
Prev. Close₹19.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹20
Day's Low₹19.01
52 Week's High₹22
52 Week's Low₹9.25
Book Value₹9.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.25
P/E76.88
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.8
12.93
6.27
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.3
-4.96
-5.29
-5.12
Net Worth
9.5
7.97
0.98
1.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
0
-0.16
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.06
0.02
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-38.59
-38.87
89.54
12.09
EBIT growth
-1,222.66
-103.4
89.76
28.06
Net profit growth
-1,247.46
-103.32
89.93
27.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1.45
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.45
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sulakashana Trikha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Niti Sethi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Asha Kishinchand Sakhrani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anu Sharma
Director
Raman Rakesh Trikha
Additional Director
Tarun Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anka India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.94, Anka India Ltd got converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. The Company presently provide IT solutions, including Data analytics and Business Intelligence, Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions, Custom Application Development and maintenance Services to Government, mid-market and fast-growing clients. With the OEMs and other SI partners, it has developed and delivered IT solutions and services to leading financial, retail, telecom, media, pharmaceutical, healthcare and government organizations.The Company was formed to provide Information Technology Solutions at affordable costs and yet help the customers maintain their IT environment complied to the Security and Governance Policies. It set up a plant to manufacture thermo plastic rubber (TPR) and poly urethane (PU) shoe soles, and other leather products with an installed capacity of 23,76,000 pairs of TPR soles pa and 18,00,000 pairs of PU soles pa. at the unit located in Kherki Daula (Gurgaon District), Haryana. The Company issued Equity Shares to the Public in Feb.96 to part-finance the project. It commenced commercial production of Polyurethane and Thermo Plastic Rubber in 2006. It ventured into new business in the field of media and entertainment in 2021-22. It acquired 100% shares of Legend SRS Cinemas Private Limited during 2022-23.
The Anka India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anka India Ltd is ₹29.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anka India Ltd is 76.88 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anka India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anka India Ltd is ₹9.25 and ₹22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anka India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.02%, 3 Years at 19.04%, 1 Year at 12.87%, 6 Month at 21.82%, 3 Month at 34.25% and 1 Month at 11.61%.
