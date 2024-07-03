iifl-logo-icon 1
Anka India Ltd Share Price

19.01
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20
  • Day's High20
  • 52 Wk High22
  • Prev. Close19.99
  • Day's Low19.01
  • 52 Wk Low 9.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E76.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.45
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.25
  • Div. Yield0
Anka India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

20

Prev. Close

19.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

20

Day's Low

19.01

52 Week's High

22

52 Week's Low

9.25

Book Value

9.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.25

P/E

76.88

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Anka India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Anka India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anka India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.99%

Non-Promoter- 45.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anka India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.8

12.93

6.27

6.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.3

-4.96

-5.29

-5.12

Net Worth

9.5

7.97

0.98

1.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

0

-0.16

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.06

0.02

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-38.59

-38.87

89.54

12.09

EBIT growth

-1,222.66

-103.4

89.76

28.06

Net profit growth

-1,247.46

-103.32

89.93

27.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1.45

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1.45

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.05

Anka India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anka India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sulakashana Trikha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Niti Sethi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Asha Kishinchand Sakhrani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anu Sharma

Director

Raman Rakesh Trikha

Additional Director

Tarun Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anka India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.94, Anka India Ltd got converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. The Company presently provide IT solutions, including Data analytics and Business Intelligence, Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions, Custom Application Development and maintenance Services to Government, mid-market and fast-growing clients. With the OEMs and other SI partners, it has developed and delivered IT solutions and services to leading financial, retail, telecom, media, pharmaceutical, healthcare and government organizations.The Company was formed to provide Information Technology Solutions at affordable costs and yet help the customers maintain their IT environment complied to the Security and Governance Policies. It set up a plant to manufacture thermo plastic rubber (TPR) and poly urethane (PU) shoe soles, and other leather products with an installed capacity of 23,76,000 pairs of TPR soles pa and 18,00,000 pairs of PU soles pa. at the unit located in Kherki Daula (Gurgaon District), Haryana. The Company issued Equity Shares to the Public in Feb.96 to part-finance the project. It commenced commercial production of Polyurethane and Thermo Plastic Rubber in 2006. It ventured into new business in the field of media and entertainment in 2021-22. It acquired 100% shares of Legend SRS Cinemas Private Limited during 2022-23.
Company FAQs

What is the Anka India Ltd share price today?

The Anka India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anka India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anka India Ltd is ₹29.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anka India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anka India Ltd is 76.88 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anka India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anka India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anka India Ltd is ₹9.25 and ₹22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anka India Ltd?

Anka India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.02%, 3 Years at 19.04%, 1 Year at 12.87%, 6 Month at 21.82%, 3 Month at 34.25% and 1 Month at 11.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anka India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anka India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.00 %

