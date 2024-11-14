iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anka India Ltd Board Meeting

18.78
(-4.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Anka India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th November 2024 to inter-alia transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with limited review report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the chair. Result along with Limited review for the half year ended 30/09/2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Detailed notice of annual general meeting is attached herewith.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chiar. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 are attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 30/05/2024 for the approval of audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024. Results along with audit report and statement of Impact of Audit Qualification are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 to inter-alia transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) along with limited review report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other item with the permission of the chair. Results along with limited review report is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Anka India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anka India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.