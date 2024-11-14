|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th November 2024 to inter-alia transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with limited review report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the chair. Result along with Limited review for the half year ended 30/09/2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Detailed notice of annual general meeting is attached herewith.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chiar. Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 are attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 30/05/2024 for the approval of audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024. Results along with audit report and statement of Impact of Audit Qualification are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|ANKA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 to inter-alia transact the following business:- 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) along with limited review report by the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other item with the permission of the chair. Results along with limited review report is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
