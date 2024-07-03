iifl-logo-icon 1
Anka India Ltd Quarterly Results

19.1
(0.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1

1.08

0.09

0.49

0.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1

1.08

0.09

0.49

0.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

-0.22

0.01

0.05

0.07

Total Income

1.39

0.86

0.11

0.54

0.3

Total Expenditure

1.25

1.47

0.14

0.24

0.88

PBIDT

0.14

-0.61

-0.03

0.3

-0.57

Interest

0

0

0

0.05

0

PBDT

0.14

-0.61

-0.03

0.25

-0.57

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.11

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.11

-0.64

-0.05

0.32

-0.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.11

-0.64

-0.05

0.32

-0.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.11

-0.64

-0.05

0.32

-0.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.13

-0.4

-0.06

0.52

-0.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.74

8.74

8.74

8.74

6.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14

-56.48

-33.33

61.22

-247.82

PBDTM(%)

14

-56.48

-33.33

51.02

-247.82

PATM(%)

11

-59.25

-55.55

65.3

-269.56

