Anka India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1
1.08
0.09
0.49
0.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1
1.08
0.09
0.49
0.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
-0.22
0.01
0.05
0.07
Total Income
1.39
0.86
0.11
0.54
0.3
Total Expenditure
1.25
1.47
0.14
0.24
0.88
PBIDT
0.14
-0.61
-0.03
0.3
-0.57
Interest
0
0
0
0.05
0
PBDT
0.14
-0.61
-0.03
0.25
-0.57
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.11
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
-0.64
-0.05
0.32
-0.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.11
-0.64
-0.05
0.32
-0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.11
-0.64
-0.05
0.32
-0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.13
-0.4
-0.06
0.52
-0.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.74
8.74
8.74
8.74
6.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14
-56.48
-33.33
61.22
-247.82
PBDTM(%)
14
-56.48
-33.33
51.02
-247.82
PATM(%)
11
-59.25
-55.55
65.3
-269.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.