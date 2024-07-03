Anka India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1.45
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.45
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Total Income
1.5
Total Expenditure
2.16
PBIDT
-0.66
Interest
0.05
PBDT
-0.71
Depreciation
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
8.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
-45.51
PBDTM(%)
-48.96
PATM(%)
-53.79
