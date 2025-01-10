Anka India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.8
12.93
6.27
6.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.3
-4.96
-5.29
-5.12
Net Worth
9.5
7.97
0.98
1.15
Minority Interest
Debt
5.98
7.07
7.02
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.48
15.04
8
1.2
Fixed Assets
6.96
6.96
6.95
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.43
8.01
1.01
1.2
Inventories
0.23
0.23
0.2
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.39
7.97
0.91
1.34
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.19
-0.1
-0.14
Cash
0.1
0.06
0.05
0.02
Total Assets
15.49
15.04
8.01
1.22
