iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anka India Ltd Balance Sheet

18.6
(0.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anka India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.8

12.93

6.27

6.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.3

-4.96

-5.29

-5.12

Net Worth

9.5

7.97

0.98

1.15

Minority Interest

Debt

5.98

7.07

7.02

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.48

15.04

8

1.2

Fixed Assets

6.96

6.96

6.95

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.43

8.01

1.01

1.2

Inventories

0.23

0.23

0.2

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.39

7.97

0.91

1.34

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.19

-0.1

-0.14

Cash

0.1

0.06

0.05

0.02

Total Assets

15.49

15.04

8.01

1.22

Anka India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anka India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.