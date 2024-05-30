DIRECTORS REPORT

To the Members,

ANKA INDIA LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting this 30th Annual Report together with Audited Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

The financial results of the Company along with its subsidiary Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and for the previous year ended 31st March, 2023 are as follows:

[Amount in Rs "Lakhs"] Particulars Standalone Financial Results Consolidated Financial Results Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Year Ended 31.03.2024* Year Ended 31.03.2023 Income from Operation 0.00 0.00 - 145.08 Other Income 57.34 4.89 - 5.13 Total Income 57.34 4.89 - 150.21 Total Expenses 15.34 21.56 - 221.21 Profit/Loss before Finance Cost, Depreciation and Taxes 42.00 (16.67) (71.00) Finance Cost - - - - Depreciation - (0.38) - (13.69) Profit/loss before Tax 42.00 (17.05) - (84.69) Provision for Taxation - - - - Deferred Tax (Assets)/Liability - - - (7.15) Short/ (Excess) Provision of earlier year - - - - Profit/loss for the Year 42.00 (17.05) - (77.54) Earnings per Share (Basic) 0.48 (0-27) - (1.23) Earnings per Share (Diluted) 0.20 (0.27) -

* The Company discontinued its investment in its wholly owned subsidiary in the financial year 2023-24. So, there are no consolidated financial results for the year ended on 2023-24.

2. DIVIDEND

In view of losses the Board doesnt recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-24

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board does not propose to transfer any amount to the reserves.

4. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

The financial year 2023-24 has not been a successful year for the Company as the Company has sold 100% shares of Legend SRS Cinemas Private Limited that the Company acquired during the last financial year. Legend SRS cinemas private Limited was sold only to not create further losses in the books of accounts of ANKA INDIA LTD. At the time of acquisition the Company had hoped that with this it would be able to turn around the positions jointly. However due to low turnout in the theatres and with very less content in the offering specially after covid, it was collectively decided to discontinue with the subsidiary

The board of the Directors are putting their best efforts and they believe that the Company will earn profits in the upcoming years.

The operational aspects of the Companys working have been covered in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report and the same is deemed to be part of this Directors Report.

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There are no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS. IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There has been no material change and commitments occurred, between the end of the financial year of the Company i.e. 31st March, 2024 and the date of this report affecting the financial position of the Company.

7. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT

There are no significant and material order passed by the Regulators or Court, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

8. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Companys Internal Auditors have conducted periodic audit to provide reasonable assurance that the Companys established policies and procedures have been followed. The Audit Committee constituted by the Board reviews the internal control and financial reporting issues with the Internal Auditors.

A detailed note has been provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report

9. SUBSIDIARY. JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES, PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARIES. ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

During the period under review, Legend SRS Cinemas Private Limited was discontinued to be the wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company and further, the Company does not have any Joint venture Company or Associate Companies hence there is no comments is required on their performance.

10. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

As Company has not done any one time settlement during the year under review hence no disclosure is required.

11. DETAILS OF APPLICATION / ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE. 2016

Neither any application was made nor any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the financial year.

13. DETAILS OF MONEY ACCEPTED FROM DIRECTOR

During the period under review the Company has accepted money in the form of unsecured loan from the director or relative of the director of the Company the details of which are forming part of the financials statement as attached herewith.

14. DEPOSIT

During the year under review, your Company did not accept any Deposits from the Public covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. AUDITORS

• STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/S R.S. Prabhu & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No. 127010W was appointed as the statutory auditors in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company who shall holds office upto the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company as per the provisions of the Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and there is no change in the auditor of the Company.

• INTERNAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 every listed Company has to appoint an Internal Auditor who shall either be a chartered accountant or a cost accountant, or such other professional as may be decided by the Board to conduct internal audit of the functions and activities of the company. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of your Company in their meeting held on 30/05/2024 has reappointed M/s Manoj S. Sharma & Associates Chartered Accountants, Delhi as Internal Auditors of the Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 inter-alia requires every listed company to annex with its Boards report, a Secretarial Audit Report given by a Company Secretary in practice, in the prescribed format.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Rahul Gupta, Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 and their report is annexed to this Board report Annexure B.

16. AUDITORS REPORT

• STATUTORY AUDIT REPORT

S. NO AUDITORS REMARKS DIRECTORS REPLY 1 Company continues to recognize minimum alternative tax paid in previous years amounting to Rs. 25.20 Lakhs as asset and expects the same to be adjusted against future tax payments. In our view, considering the past history of losses and overall financial position of the Company, it is not prudent on part the company to recognize the same as assets, and the same is not in consonance with the provisions of "Guidance Note on accounting for credit available in respect of Minimum Alternative Tax under the Income Tax Act, 1961 " The board is evaluating the new business opportunities and have a belief that they generate the revenue and make profits in the upcoming years and thereafter settle the MAT credit from the profits.

Rest of the observations of the auditors on the Financial Statements including relevant notes on the accounts are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) of the Act.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITOR REPROT

S. NO AUDITORS REMARKS DIRECTORS REPLY 1 The Company is not maintaining Structured Digital Database as mentioned under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 there the Company is non-compliant with provisions of Reg. 3(5) and/or Reg. 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 during the period under review. The Company has procured the SDD software however the same was in implementation stage. 2. The Company has also not filled SDD Compliance certificate pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5),3(6) and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2023 and 30th June, 2023 within in the due time period i.e. 21 days from end of the respective quarter. The Company has filled the SDD certificate for March 2023 on 07/06/2023 and June 2023 on 25/07/2023. The delay in filling is unintentional the board is taking utmost care and make sure all the compliances are filled within the time period prescribed under law. 3. The Company has also not filled Statement of Deviation of Funds pursuant to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 for the quarter ended June, 2023 and December, 2023 within in the due time period i.e. 45 days from end of the respective quarter. The Company has filled the statement of deviation for June 2023 on 21/08/2023 and December 2023 on 15/02/2024. The delay in filling is unintentional the board is taking utmost care and make sure all the compliances are filled within the time period prescribed under law.

17. SHARE CAPITAL

Recognizing the needs of the business and to strengthen the working capital of the Company the Board of Directors has raised the funds by issue of further share capital.

The Company has issued 12,39,867 Equity Shares at a price of Rs 10/- per share each on the conversion of warrants and accordingly the paid up share capital of the Company has been increased from Rs. 8,73,77,140 (Rupees Eight Crore Seventy Three Lakh Seventy Seven Thousand One Hundred Forty) to Rs. 9,97,75,810 (Rupees Nine Crore Ninety Seven Lakh Seventy Five Thousand Eight Hundred Ten).

• DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

All the equity shares of the Company are having pari - passu rights and the Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights.

• DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has not issued any sweat equity during the year.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

Information under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under is given in Annexure C forming part of this Report.

19. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

With the enactment of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 read with various clarifications issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs every company having the net worth of Rs. 500 crores or more, turnover of Rs. 1000 crores or more, or net profit of Rs 5 Crore or more during any financial year have to spend at least 2% of the average net profit of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial years.

As per the guidelines given above our company does not come under the stipulated category to spend any amount on the CSR activity.

20. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON

a. CHANGES IN DIRECTORS

1. Mr. RAMAN RAKESH TRIKHA (DIN: 00383578) retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment in accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) and the Articles of Association of the Company. A resolution seeking shareholders approval for his re-appointment forms part of the Notice.

2. Mr. Tarun Jain, director on the Board of the Company resigned from their office from 28/12/2023 by giving a notice in writing to the Company.

The disclosures required pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standards on General Meeting (SS-2) are given in the Notice of this AGM, forming part of the Annual Report.

Further, during the period under review, there are no changes in the Board of Directors of the Company.

b. CHANGES IN KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON

During the period under review there are no changes in key managerial persons.

c. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S)

All Independent Directors of the Company have given requisite declarations under Section 149(7) of the Act, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess the requisite expertise and experience and are persons of high integrity and repute. They fulfil the conditions specified in the Act as well as the Rules made thereunder and are independent of the management.

d. BOARD EVALUATION

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors of your Company comprises of contributions at the meetings, strategic perspective or inputs regarding the growth and performance of your Company, among others

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the Directors have carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Board, Independent Directors, Non-executive Directors, Executive Directors, Committees and the Chairman of the Board.

The details of Programme for familiarization of Directors of your Company are available on your Companys website viz www.ankaindia.com.

21. MEETINGS

During the financial year 2023-24 there were 7 (Seven) Board Meetings, 4 (Four) Audit Committee meetings, 4 (Four) meetings of the Stakeholder relationship committee, 1 (One) meeting of the Nomination and remuneration Committee and 1 (One) meeting of Independent Director held for which proper notice has been given and the proceedings are recorded in the minutes thereof. The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 were adhered while considering the time gap between two meetings.

The Details of the Board and Committee Meetings are as Follows:-

S. No Date of Meeting Board Meeting Audit Committee Meeting Stakeholder relationship committee Nomination and remuneration Committee Independent Director Meeting Meeting 1 30/05/2023 Y Y Y - - 2 14/08/2023 Y Y - - - 3 04/09/2023 Y - Y - - 4 14/11/2023 Y Y - - - 5 02/01/2024 Y - Y Y - 6 14/02/2024 Y Y - - - 7 26/03/2024 Y - Y - - 8 31/03/2024 - - - - Y

In terms of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Composition of the Audit committee is Mrs. Niti Sethi is the Chairman and Mrs. Sulakshana Trikha and Mrs. Asha Kishinchand are the Members.

During the period under review the board has accepted all the recommendation of the Audit committee.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM AND WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Fraud free and corruption free work culture has been the core of the companys functioning. In view of the potential risk of fraud and corruption due to rapid growth and geographical spread of operations, the Company has put even greater emphasis to address this risk.

To meet this objective, a Whistle Blower Policy has been laid down. The same policy as approved by the Board was uploaded on the Company website at web link www.ankaindia.com.

23. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has framed a policy for selection of and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration and the same has been uploaded on the website of the Company at web link www.ankaindia.com.

24. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENT

Information regarding loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Act, are detailed in the financial statements.

25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, and Key Managerial Person etc., which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions were presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Approval is obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. Related party transactions entered were presented before the Board and Audit Committee on quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

The Related Party Transactions Policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at the web link www.ankaindia.com.

No Material Related Party Transactions were entered during the year by your Company. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC 2 is not applicable.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 all the listed entities having paid up equity share capital of more than Rupees Ten crore and having a net worth of Rs twenty five crores should comply with the provisions of regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V.

Whereas as per the last Audited Balance Sheet as made up till 31.03.2024 the Company falls short of the above mentioned criteria, hence the provisions relating to Corporate Governance as mentioned above para does not apply to the Company. However, the company is taking utmost care and following all the provisions of the Corporate Governance as prescribed under the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Since Company has not paid any remuneration to any of its directors pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules 2014 median employee remuneration cannot be compared. Hence the said details are not provided.

28. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risk Management is a very important part of every business. Companys Risk Management Policy divides Risk into two broad categories; one Risk Associated at the Transactional Level and the other Risk Associated at the Decision Making Level.

In respect of the Risk Associated at Transactional Level, the company has appropriate control mechanism and operating effectiveness of the Internal Financial Controls and Legal Compliance System. The company has created appropriate structures with proper delegation of duties and responsibilities of employee at each level on enterprise basis for compliances thereof.

In respect of Risk Associated at Decision Making level like political, social & economic, market, technology, capital structure, foreign exchange & interest rate, they are evaluated before taking any strategic & financial decisions.

Adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Internal Financial Control and Legal Compliance System are periodically reviewed by the Management, Internal Auditors, Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee.

29. PERSONNEL

Personnel relations with all employees remained cordial and harmonious throughout the year. Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciations for the continued, sincere and devoted services rendered by all the employees of the Company.

30. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

As per the requirement of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (Act), the Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) which are responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment. The objective of the Policy is to create and provide a work environment that is safer, civilized, free from any sort of hostility, supportive to the diversity & dignity of all Associates, where Associates feel secure, provide protection to the Associates at the workplace and established guidelines for prevention & redressal of complaints of sexual harassment and matters connected or incidental thereto at the workplace on the basis of natural justice and confidentiality.

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its women employees.

The company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 [14 of 2013]

31. COST RECORDS

The Company is not required maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013,

32. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has duly complied with the secretarial standards as prescribed by the ICSI.

33. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

On the basis of compliance certificates received from the Executives of the Company, subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts and also on the basis of the discussion with the Statutory Auditors/Internal Auditors of the Company from time to time, your

Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31st 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

The Companys Internal Auditors have conducted periodic audit to provide reasonable assurance that the Companys established policies and procedures have been followed. The Audit Committee constituted by the Board reviewed the internal controls and financial reporting issues with Internal Auditors and Statutory Auditors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors express their gratitude and thanks to all the Institutions & Banks, Government Authorities where companys operations are carried out, Shareholders, Customers, Suppliers and other Business Associates for their continued co-operation and patronage.