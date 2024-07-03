Anka India Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.94, Anka India Ltd got converted into a public limited company in Jan.95. The Company presently provide IT solutions, including Data analytics and Business Intelligence, Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions, Custom Application Development and maintenance Services to Government, mid-market and fast-growing clients. With the OEMs and other SI partners, it has developed and delivered IT solutions and services to leading financial, retail, telecom, media, pharmaceutical, healthcare and government organizations.The Company was formed to provide Information Technology Solutions at affordable costs and yet help the customers maintain their IT environment complied to the Security and Governance Policies. It set up a plant to manufacture thermo plastic rubber (TPR) and poly urethane (PU) shoe soles, and other leather products with an installed capacity of 23,76,000 pairs of TPR soles pa and 18,00,000 pairs of PU soles pa. at the unit located in Kherki Daula (Gurgaon District), Haryana. The Company issued Equity Shares to the Public in Feb.96 to part-finance the project. It commenced commercial production of Polyurethane and Thermo Plastic Rubber in 2006. It ventured into new business in the field of media and entertainment in 2021-22. It acquired 100% shares of Legend SRS Cinemas Private Limited during 2022-23.