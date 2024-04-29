Anlon Technology Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024. Anlon Technology Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/04/2024) ANLON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 24-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024) Anlon Technology Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Anlon Technology Solutions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 24, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)