TO,

THE MEMBERS OF

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Anna Infrastructures Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statement, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

A Company will continue to exist long enough to carry out its objectives and commitments and will not liquidate in the foreseeable future.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub- Section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matter specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extend applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. During the year no branch operations was conducted, hence provisions of section 143(8) is not applicable.

D. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

E. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

F. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

G. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

H. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations (other than in the ordinary course ofbusiness) which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by on behalf of the company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(s), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c ) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to belief that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the implementation guide on reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the companied (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which include test checks and we report that the company have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, Further, during the course of our Audit, we did not come across any instances of Audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF M/S ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED (Referred to in paragraph of our Report of Even date for F.Y. 2023-24)

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets so maintenance of records is not applicable over the company during the financial year.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties of the company are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not revalued it Property, plant and Equipment or Intangible assets.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1998).

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, management has carried out physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not availing any working capital limits from any of the banks or financial institutions. Hence the reporting requirement under clause (ii) (b) of para no 3 of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year the company has not made any investments in, given any guarantee or security but granted loan which are characterized as loans to companies.

The company has not provided advances or provided loans which are characterized as loans, or given guarantee, or given security to any other entity (other than a company carrying on a business of providing loans).

(a) The terms & conditions of grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(b) The repayment/receipt of the principal and interest of loan granted is regular as per the schedule of repayment and there is no amount which is overdue more than ninety days in respect of standard Assets.

(c) The Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specification of any terms or period of repayment. No loan has been granted to Promoter related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security have been complied with.

v. In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any public deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies At, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 Accordingly, the provisions of para 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Maintenance of cost records as required under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues and there are no undisputed amounts of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Cess, Employees State Insurance, Customs Duty, Provident Fund and Professional Tax etc. outstanding as at the last day of financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) There are no dues of Goods & Service Tax and Custom Duty on account of any dispute.

viii. There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclose as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were sanctioned.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not raised money by way of initial public or further public offer during the year. Further the company has not made any private placement or preferential allotment of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. (a) Based on the records examined by us and according to the information, explanations given to us, no fraud has been committed by the Company or any fraud committed on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under Sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The Auditor has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not Nidhi Company, therefore provision of Para 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Based on the records examined by us and according to the information & explanation given to us, the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding transaction with related parties have been complied with and details of the transaction as per applicable accounting standard have been disclosed in the notes to accounts of the Standalone Financial Statements.

xiv. (a) According to the information & explanation given to us, The Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report for the period under audit and there are no major issues raised by the internal auditor.

xv. Based on the records examined by us and according to the information & explanation given to us, no non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him, have been taken place during the year, hence the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) According to the information & explanation given to us, the Company is not required to registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, provisions of para 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information & explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), therefore CIC regulation of RBI is not applicable on the Company.

xvii. According to the information & explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. During the year, no Statutory Auditor has resigned.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the Auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the Auditors is of the opinion that there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

XX. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no projects other than ongoing project hence, provisions of Sub Section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF M/S ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED (Referred to in paragraph of our Report of Even date for F.Y. 2023-24)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (T) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance 168 Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.