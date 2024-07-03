Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹31.18
Prev. Close₹31.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹31.18
Day's Low₹29.67
52 Week's High₹57.23
52 Week's Low₹22.37
Book Value₹26.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.5
P/E121.08
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.37
5.77
5.54
5.59
Net Worth
10.17
9.57
9.34
9.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.19
0.76
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Ashok Kumar Mittal.
Whole Time Director
Anil Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Mittal
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Chand Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rhythm Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kusum Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prashant Surana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Jalan
Summary
Anna Infrastructures Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 8, 1993. Initially, the Company registered as Non-Banking Finance Company incorporated under the provisions and guidelines of RBI. In 2001, it diversified from Finance Business to Real Estate Business, henceforth, Company name was retained as Anna Infrastructures Limited from Anna Finance Limited with effect from February 12, 2007. The Company is engaged in the activities of Land for Real Estate Development. On the real estate development front, the Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company owned various Real Estate Projects in Agra and nearby areas. Besides, it has several projects in and around Delhi and Agra including the Ikon Residency, Ikon City, Icon Greens and Icon Vatica, comprising of plots; Anna Complex and Anna Ikon, comprising of shops; and Shivalik Residency, comprising of flats.
The Anna Infrastructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is ₹11.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is 121.08 and 1.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anna Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is ₹22.37 and ₹57.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Anna Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.56%, 3 Years at 36.43%, 1 Year at 10.11%, 6 Month at 6.02%, 3 Month at -19.02% and 1 Month at 14.23%.
