Anna Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

30.27
(-2.92%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open31.18
  Day's High31.18
  52 Wk High57.23
  Prev. Close31.18
  Day's Low29.67
  52 Wk Low 22.37
  Turnover (lac)0.34
  P/E121.08
  Face Value10
  Book Value26.79
  EPS0.25
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.5
  Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Anna Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

31.18

Prev. Close

31.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

31.18

Day's Low

29.67

52 Week's High

57.23

52 Week's Low

22.37

Book Value

26.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.5

P/E

121.08

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Anna Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Anna Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Anna Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.19%

Non-Promoter- 26.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anna Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.37

5.77

5.54

5.59

Net Worth

10.17

9.57

9.34

9.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.19

0.76

0.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Anna Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Anna Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Whole Time Director

Anil Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Mittal

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Chand Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rhythm Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kusum Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prashant Surana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Jalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anna Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

Anna Infrastructures Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 8, 1993. Initially, the Company registered as Non-Banking Finance Company incorporated under the provisions and guidelines of RBI. In 2001, it diversified from Finance Business to Real Estate Business, henceforth, Company name was retained as Anna Infrastructures Limited from Anna Finance Limited with effect from February 12, 2007. The Company is engaged in the activities of Land for Real Estate Development. On the real estate development front, the Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company owned various Real Estate Projects in Agra and nearby areas. Besides, it has several projects in and around Delhi and Agra including the Ikon Residency, Ikon City, Icon Greens and Icon Vatica, comprising of plots; Anna Complex and Anna Ikon, comprising of shops; and Shivalik Residency, comprising of flats.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Anna Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The Anna Infrastructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anna Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is ₹11.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anna Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is 121.08 and 1.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anna Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anna Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is ₹22.37 and ₹57.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anna Infrastructures Ltd?

Anna Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.56%, 3 Years at 36.43%, 1 Year at 10.11%, 6 Month at 6.02%, 3 Month at -19.02% and 1 Month at 14.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anna Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anna Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.81 %

