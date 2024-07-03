iifl-logo-icon 1
Anna Infrastructures Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 8, 1993. Initially, the Company registered as Non-Banking Finance Company incorporated under the provisions and guidelines of RBI. In 2001, it diversified from Finance Business to Real Estate Business, henceforth, Company name was retained as Anna Infrastructures Limited from Anna Finance Limited with effect from February 12, 2007. The Company is engaged in the activities of Land for Real Estate Development. On the real estate development front, the Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. The Company owned various Real Estate Projects in Agra and nearby areas. Besides, it has several projects in and around Delhi and Agra including the Ikon Residency, Ikon City, Icon Greens and Icon Vatica, comprising of plots; Anna Complex and Anna Ikon, comprising of shops; and Shivalik Residency, comprising of flats.

