Anna Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.19
0.76
0.2
Other operating items
Operating
0
0.19
0.76
0.2
Capital expenditure
0
0.28
0.03
-0.08
Free cash flow
0
0.47
0.79
0.12
Equity raised
11.13
10.9
9.77
8.77
Investing
0
0
0
-0.05
Financing
-0.12
0.23
-0.09
-0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11
11.61
10.47
8.75
