Anna Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.8
3.8
3.8
3.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.37
5.77
5.54
5.59
Net Worth
10.17
9.57
9.34
9.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.09
0.22
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.17
9.66
9.56
9.73
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.46
0.57
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
8.83
8.81
8.81
8.61
Inventories
4.64
4.85
4.4
4.14
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.52
4.22
4.66
4.81
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-0.26
-0.25
-0.34
Cash
0.42
0.34
0.16
0.42
Total Assets
10.17
9.64
9.56
9.74
