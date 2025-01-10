iifl-logo-icon 1
Anna Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.8

3.8

3.8

3.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.37

5.77

5.54

5.59

Net Worth

10.17

9.57

9.34

9.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.09

0.22

0.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.17

9.66

9.56

9.73

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.46

0.57

0.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

8.83

8.81

8.81

8.61

Inventories

4.64

4.85

4.4

4.14

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.52

4.22

4.66

4.81

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-0.26

-0.25

-0.34

Cash

0.42

0.34

0.16

0.42

Total Assets

10.17

9.64

9.56

9.74

