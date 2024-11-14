Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e. November 14, 2024, has considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results of Anna Infrastructures Limited for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: a)Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Manish Goyal & Co, Chartered Accountants; b) Un-audited Financial Results of Anna Infrastructures Limited for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. c) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on September 30, 2024. d) Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Sep 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results.

The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company.

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in the meeting held today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Considered and approved the Un- Audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors of the Company (Board), at their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 31, 2024, has, inter alia, recommended/approved the re-appointment of Mr. Vivek Agarwal (DIN: 06431839), whos first tenure shall be completed with the close of business hours of July 31, 2024, as an Independent Director in the category of Non-Executive Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for the second term of subsequent five consecutive years, w.e.f. 01.08.2024. The appointment shall be subject to the approval of Members at the next General Meeting.

ANNA INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 on Wednesday the 29th Day May 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday May 29th, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company has, inter alia, 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024; Furthermore, Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditor of the Company have issued their audit reports with unmodified opinion for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report from the statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome - Corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting filed with the exchange on May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)

