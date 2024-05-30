TO THE MEMBERS OF

ANSAL Bl l LDWELL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ANSAL BUILDWELL LIMI I 1:1.) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statements including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. as amended. ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31.2024 and its profit (including comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (*‘SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters arc those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Matter was addressed in our Audit? Revenue Recognition Our Audit Procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: The company applies Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contracts with customers" for recognition of revenue from sale of commercial and residential real estate, which is being recognized at the point of time all the obligations arc met and the control of the underlying asset gets transferred to the customer once whole of the amount mentioned in the contract is received by the Company. • Read the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and evaluated the appropriateness of the same with respect to principles of Ind AS 115 and their application to the significant customer contracts; Since significant judgement is involved in identifying performance obligations and determining when "control" of the asset underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer basis which revenue is recognized, we have considered revenue recognition as Key Audit Matter. • Obtained and understood the companys process for recognizing revenue including identification of performance obligations and determination of transfer of control of the property to the customer. • Evaluated the design and implementation and verified, on test check basis, the operating effectiveness of key internal controls over revenue recognition including controls around transfer of control of the property: • Verified contracts on sample basis for sale of residential and commercial units to identify the performance obligation of the company under these contracts and assessed whether these performance obligations are satisfied over time or at a point in time based on the criteria specified under lnd AS 115. • Verified, on a test check basis, revenue transaction with the underlying customer contract and other documents evidencing the transfer of control of asset to the customer based on which the revenue is recognized; and • Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in Standalone Financial statements in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115-"Rcvcnue from Contracts with Customer". Related party transactions Our Audit Procedures in respect of this area, among others, included the following: The Company has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the ordinary course of business at arms length. These include all transaction to and from related parties, etc. as disclosed in note 38 to the standalone financial statements. We identified the accuracy and completeness of the related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties and regulatory compliances thereon, during the year ended 31 March 2024. • Obtained and read the Companys policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, obtaining approval, recording and disclosure of related party transactions • Tested related party transactions with the underlying contracts & other supporting documents. • Agreed the related party information disclosed in the financial statements with the underlying supporting documents, on a sample basis.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 24.2 of Standalone Financial Statements, that Company has no significant MSME dues as on 31 st. March 2024 which were outstanding for more than 45 days. And no interest has been paid during the year for the same as such amount is insignificant.

Our opinion is not modified in this respect.

Further as described in Note 34 of Standalone Financial Statements, as at 31 st March 2024. the Company has Contingent Liabilities amounting to Rs. 3,402.83 Lakhs which are pending adjudication. The scope, duration and outcomes of these matters are uncertain.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

We draw attention to Note No. 42 of audited Standalone Financial Statements, as at 31st March, 2024. The Ansal Buildwcll Limited had Invested Rs. 34.01 Crore in the form of equity shares and given the business advances amounting to Rs. 24.89 Crore to Ansal Crown Infrabuild Private Limited (wholly owned Subsidiary company).

One of the Operational Creditor filed the petition against Ansal Crown Infrabuild Private Limited Company before the Honble NCLT. The Honble NCLT has admitted application bearing C.P.(IB)/783/2022 under section 9 of the I BBC Code 2016 against the M/s. Ansal Crown Infrabuild Private Limited on dated 21st April, 2023 and accordingly the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (Cl RP) of IBC, 2016 is Initiated.

An application has been filed under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.2016 read with rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rule.2016 by IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited on behalf of the Debenture Holders i.e. Swamih Investment Fund-1 (Swamih Debenture Holder/Financial Creditor)for the debentures issued by M/s Ansal Crown Infrabuild Pvt Ltd for debt financing for completion of its stalled project, before the Honble NCLT New Delhi Bench for initation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process in the matter of M/s Ansal Buildwell Limited(Corporate Guarantor) due to invoking the C orporate Guarantee for which the Company is at the stage of resolving the matter amicably.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis. Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report. Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If. based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information: we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134( 5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to the date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives arc to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and arc considered material if. individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forger), intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3 )(i) of the Act. we arc also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

r

* We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Ordcr.2020 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act. we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

1. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31. 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive

Income. Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report arc in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

c) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31.2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section I <>4(2 > of the Act.

0 With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014. as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note 34 to the Standalone Financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behal f of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 17 to the accompanying standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend @10% i.e.Rs.l/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each lor the year ended 31st March.2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of Dividend.

3. Based on our examination which included lest checks, the company has used accounting software lor maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For I.P. Pasricha & Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 000120N

Inder Pal Singh Pasricha

Partner

Membership No.:080529

UDIN: 24080529BKASAQ9888

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXUREATOTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Ansal Buildwcll I imited on the Standalone financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024).

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we slate that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, and Intangible Assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of Right -of-use Assets. 13. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, periodicity of intervals of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) I he Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(c) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us. the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the nature and size of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed in physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)( b) of the order is not applicable.

iii.(a) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, during the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity. Hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) to Clause 3(iii)(a)(B t of the order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has not provided security, granted loan and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms. Limited Liability partnership or any other parties.

(c) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has not granted loan and advances in the nature of loans to companies, linns, Limited Liability partnership or any other parties and therefore paragraph 3 (iii) (c) is not applicable.

td) There is no overdue amount outstanding for more than 90 days, hence the paragraph 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Based on the examination of the books of accounts and records of the company, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections of 73 to 76 of The Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3<v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture or service of construction activities, and arc of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us. Undisputed statutory dues including goods and serv ices tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax. sales-lax, serv ice tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been an insignificant delay in a few cases.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end. for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us. the disputed statutory dues aggregating Rs. 36.43 (In Lakhs). Details areas follows:

S.NO Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which it relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952. Interest on Provident Fund Damages on Provident fund. 11.97 Lakhs Various Financial Year 1998-99 to 2005-06 High Court 24.46 Lakhs Various Financial Year 1998-99 to 2005-06 Employees Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3( viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government and dues to debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term Loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, no funds raised on short term basis has been used for long term purpose of the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(0 The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act. 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause (xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act. 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the Provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) Wc have considered the report issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act. 2013 arc not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi )(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from RBI as per R131 Act. 1934.

(c) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions. 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions. 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d)are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to information and explanation given to us and On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 41 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the e\ idence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For I.P. Pasricha & Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 000120N

InderPal Singh Pasricha

Partner

Membership No.:080529

UDIN:24080529BKASAQ9888

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURF. B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSREPORT

(Referred to under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report ofeven date to the members of Ansal Buildwell Limited on the financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls tinder Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ansal Buildwell Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial Information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Repotting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA1) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that wc comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1 > pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not he detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has. in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024. based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For I.P. Pasricha & Co

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 000120N

InderPal Singh Pasricha

Partner

Membership No.:080529

UDIN:24080529BKA$AQ9888

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2024.