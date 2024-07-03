iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Buildwell Ltd Share Price

156.6
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:00 AM

  • Open167.8
  • Day's High167.8
  • 52 Wk High231
  • Prev. Close161.75
  • Day's Low156.6
  • 52 Wk Low 94.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.6
  • P/E10.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value163.52
  • EPS15.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.57
  • Div. Yield0.62
View All Historical Data
Ansal Buildwell Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

167.8

Prev. Close

161.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.6

Day's High

167.8

Day's Low

156.6

52 Week's High

231

52 Week's Low

94.1

Book Value

163.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.57

P/E

10.47

EPS

15.45

Divi. Yield

0.62

Ansal Buildwell Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

Ansal Buildwell Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ansal Buildwell Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 45.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ansal Buildwell Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

101.03

101.8

92.06

85.08

Net Worth

108.41

109.18

99.44

92.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.96

58.83

71.88

50.81

yoy growth (%)

24.02

-18.15

41.47

-40.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.06

-8.88

-11.43

-11.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.28

1.15

5.36

0.37

Depreciation

-1.35

-3.5

-0.91

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.33

-3.93

-1.54

Working capital

-14.53

-22.33

-8.81

-4.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.02

-18.15

41.47

-40.1

Op profit growth

36.77

-23.06

34.45

-44.71

EBIT growth

49.86

-34.66

36.52

-43.28

Net profit growth

756.97

-42.3

-221.97

-116.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

41.37

32.67

187.69

72.97

63.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.37

32.67

187.69

72.97

63.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.8

2.94

3.35

2.21

3.12

Ansal Buildwell Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ansal Buildwell Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ritu Ansal

Whole Time Director

Shobhit Charla

Independent Director

Suman Dahiya

Senior Vice President & CS

Ashok Babu

Independent Director

Vijay Talwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ansal Buildwell Ltd

Summary

Ansal Buildwell Ltd was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal Group in Jul.91. The Company is engaged in real estate promotion, development of integrated townships, construction of high-rise multi-storeyed buildings, commercial complexes, flats, houses, apartments, plots, etc.In 1998-99, as the real estate market is sluggish in Delhi & Gurgaon, efforts are being made by the company to explore markets in smaller towns of Uttarpradesh & Rajasthan. The company has diversified into large Hi-tech construction contracts which has good potential today. Some joint ventures are being signed with overseas companies to facilitate entry into the construction and real estate market of SAARC Countries and other Neighbouring Countries.A scheme of independent floors namely Flexi Homes was launched during 1999-2000. The company has ventured out of India entering into a Joint Venture Company with M/s Chaudhary Group of Nepal known as M/s Ansal Chaudhary Developers Pvt. Ltd., and started its operations and successful launching project named Kathmandu Residency in Kathmandu.65% of physical work is already completed.The company is trying to procure some more Hi-tech Engineering Contracts in addition to the two contracts valued at about Rs.45 Crores in North-East Sector of the country. It has also entered into agreements with other companies on back to back basis for executi
Company FAQs

What is the Ansal Buildwell Ltd share price today?

The Ansal Buildwell Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Buildwell Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is ₹115.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ansal Buildwell Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is 10.47 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ansal Buildwell Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ansal Buildwell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is ₹94.1 and ₹231 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ansal Buildwell Ltd?

Ansal Buildwell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.45%, 3 Years at 12.35%, 1 Year at 71.42%, 6 Month at 32.15%, 3 Month at -10.61% and 1 Month at -4.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ansal Buildwell Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.82 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 45.15 %

