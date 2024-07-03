SectorRealty
Open₹167.8
Prev. Close₹161.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.6
Day's High₹167.8
Day's Low₹156.6
52 Week's High₹231
52 Week's Low₹94.1
Book Value₹163.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.57
P/E10.47
EPS15.45
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
101.03
101.8
92.06
85.08
Net Worth
108.41
109.18
99.44
92.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.96
58.83
71.88
50.81
yoy growth (%)
24.02
-18.15
41.47
-40.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.06
-8.88
-11.43
-11.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.28
1.15
5.36
0.37
Depreciation
-1.35
-3.5
-0.91
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.33
-3.93
-1.54
Working capital
-14.53
-22.33
-8.81
-4.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.02
-18.15
41.47
-40.1
Op profit growth
36.77
-23.06
34.45
-44.71
EBIT growth
49.86
-34.66
36.52
-43.28
Net profit growth
756.97
-42.3
-221.97
-116.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
41.37
32.67
187.69
72.97
63.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.37
32.67
187.69
72.97
63.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.8
2.94
3.35
2.21
3.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ritu Ansal
Whole Time Director
Shobhit Charla
Independent Director
Suman Dahiya
Senior Vice President & CS
Ashok Babu
Independent Director
Vijay Talwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ansal Buildwell Ltd
Summary
Ansal Buildwell Ltd was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal Group in Jul.91. The Company is engaged in real estate promotion, development of integrated townships, construction of high-rise multi-storeyed buildings, commercial complexes, flats, houses, apartments, plots, etc.In 1998-99, as the real estate market is sluggish in Delhi & Gurgaon, efforts are being made by the company to explore markets in smaller towns of Uttarpradesh & Rajasthan. The company has diversified into large Hi-tech construction contracts which has good potential today. Some joint ventures are being signed with overseas companies to facilitate entry into the construction and real estate market of SAARC Countries and other Neighbouring Countries.A scheme of independent floors namely Flexi Homes was launched during 1999-2000. The company has ventured out of India entering into a Joint Venture Company with M/s Chaudhary Group of Nepal known as M/s Ansal Chaudhary Developers Pvt. Ltd., and started its operations and successful launching project named Kathmandu Residency in Kathmandu.65% of physical work is already completed.The company is trying to procure some more Hi-tech Engineering Contracts in addition to the two contracts valued at about Rs.45 Crores in North-East Sector of the country. It has also entered into agreements with other companies on back to back basis for executi
Read More
The Ansal Buildwell Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is ₹115.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is 10.47 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ansal Buildwell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ansal Buildwell Ltd is ₹94.1 and ₹231 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ansal Buildwell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.45%, 3 Years at 12.35%, 1 Year at 71.42%, 6 Month at 32.15%, 3 Month at -10.61% and 1 Month at -4.63%.
