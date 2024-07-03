Summary

Ansal Buildwell Ltd was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal Group in Jul.91. The Company is engaged in real estate promotion, development of integrated townships, construction of high-rise multi-storeyed buildings, commercial complexes, flats, houses, apartments, plots, etc.In 1998-99, as the real estate market is sluggish in Delhi & Gurgaon, efforts are being made by the company to explore markets in smaller towns of Uttarpradesh & Rajasthan. The company has diversified into large Hi-tech construction contracts which has good potential today. Some joint ventures are being signed with overseas companies to facilitate entry into the construction and real estate market of SAARC Countries and other Neighbouring Countries.A scheme of independent floors namely Flexi Homes was launched during 1999-2000. The company has ventured out of India entering into a Joint Venture Company with M/s Chaudhary Group of Nepal known as M/s Ansal Chaudhary Developers Pvt. Ltd., and started its operations and successful launching project named Kathmandu Residency in Kathmandu.65% of physical work is already completed.The company is trying to procure some more Hi-tech Engineering Contracts in addition to the two contracts valued at about Rs.45 Crores in North-East Sector of the country. It has also entered into agreements with other companies on back to back basis for executi

