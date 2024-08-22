Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M Intimation Of Book Closure-Revised Pursuant to requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Share Transfer Books, Registrar of Members and Registrar of Beneficial owners will now remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 for holding the Annual General Meeting and Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)