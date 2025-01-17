Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.77
41.47
-47.16
-21.56
Op profit growth
-22.83
34.49
-46.25
1.45
EBIT growth
-34.47
36.56
-44.89
10.18
Net profit growth
-56.43
-206.66
-113.1
-16.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.22
19.69
20.71
20.36
EBIT margin
16.61
22.37
23.18
22.22
Net profit margin
0.72
1.46
-1.93
7.81
RoCE
6.41
8.92
6.26
11.99
RoNW
0.11
0.26
-0.24
1.94
RoA
0.06
0.14
-0.13
1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.14
1.91
0
10.02
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0
0.8
Cash EPS
-4.13
0.18
-2.97
8.31
Book value per share
124.4
135.91
134.04
135.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.11
40.7
0
6.91
P/CEPS
-4.99
427.78
-18.02
8.33
P/B
0.16
0.57
0.39
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
4.87
7.38
9.07
5.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
35.15
0
9.44
Tax payout
-28.19
-73.61
-432.83
-37.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.8
33.43
93.66
54.99
Inventory days
1,404.3
1,252.86
1,881.95
1,017.04
Creditor days
-49.98
-52
-89.01
-60.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.12
-1.49
-1.03
-2.28
Net debt / equity
0.58
0.67
0.79
0.81
Net debt / op. profit
4.87
4.81
7.43
4.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-14
-15.9
-22.13
-13.56
Other costs
-68.76
-64.39
-57.14
-66.06
