Ansal Buildwell Ltd Key Ratios

148.55
(-0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.77

41.47

-47.16

-21.56

Op profit growth

-22.83

34.49

-46.25

1.45

EBIT growth

-34.47

36.56

-44.89

10.18

Net profit growth

-56.43

-206.66

-113.1

-16.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.22

19.69

20.71

20.36

EBIT margin

16.61

22.37

23.18

22.22

Net profit margin

0.72

1.46

-1.93

7.81

RoCE

6.41

8.92

6.26

11.99

RoNW

0.11

0.26

-0.24

1.94

RoA

0.06

0.14

-0.13

1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.14

1.91

0

10.02

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0

0.8

Cash EPS

-4.13

0.18

-2.97

8.31

Book value per share

124.4

135.91

134.04

135.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.11

40.7

0

6.91

P/CEPS

-4.99

427.78

-18.02

8.33

P/B

0.16

0.57

0.39

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

4.87

7.38

9.07

5.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

35.15

0

9.44

Tax payout

-28.19

-73.61

-432.83

-37.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.8

33.43

93.66

54.99

Inventory days

1,404.3

1,252.86

1,881.95

1,017.04

Creditor days

-49.98

-52

-89.01

-60.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.12

-1.49

-1.03

-2.28

Net debt / equity

0.58

0.67

0.79

0.81

Net debt / op. profit

4.87

4.81

7.43

4.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-14

-15.9

-22.13

-13.56

Other costs

-68.76

-64.39

-57.14

-66.06

