Ansal Buildwell Ltd Quarterly Results

157.5
(2.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.82

19.24

2.79

24.28

11.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.82

19.24

2.79

24.28

11.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.86

0.75

0.89

0.61

0.69

Total Income

6.68

19.99

3.67

24.89

12.42

Total Expenditure

7.21

11.41

4.77

7.12

6.47

PBIDT

-0.54

8.59

-1.1

17.77

5.95

Interest

1.09

0.96

1.35

0.94

0.85

PBDT

-1.63

7.63

-2.45

16.83

5.1

Depreciation

0.6

0.4

0.47

0.58

0.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.57

1.88

4.61

0

0.91

Deferred Tax

0.08

-0.09

0.2

0.03

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.74

5.44

-7.72

16.22

3.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.67

7.78

-5.02

16.09

6.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.67

7.78

-5.02

16.09

6.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.32

10.54

-6.8

21.8

8.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

7.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.27

44.64

-39.42

73.18

50.72

PBDTM(%)

-28

39.65

-87.81

69.31

43.47

PATM(%)

-29.89

28.27

-276.7

66.8

32.13

