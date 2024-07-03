Ansal Buildwell Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.82
19.24
2.79
24.28
11.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.82
19.24
2.79
24.28
11.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.86
0.75
0.89
0.61
0.69
Total Income
6.68
19.99
3.67
24.89
12.42
Total Expenditure
7.21
11.41
4.77
7.12
6.47
PBIDT
-0.54
8.59
-1.1
17.77
5.95
Interest
1.09
0.96
1.35
0.94
0.85
PBDT
-1.63
7.63
-2.45
16.83
5.1
Depreciation
0.6
0.4
0.47
0.58
0.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.57
1.88
4.61
0
0.91
Deferred Tax
0.08
-0.09
0.2
0.03
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.74
5.44
-7.72
16.22
3.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.67
7.78
-5.02
16.09
6.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.67
7.78
-5.02
16.09
6.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.32
10.54
-6.8
21.8
8.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.27
44.64
-39.42
73.18
50.72
PBDTM(%)
-28
39.65
-87.81
69.31
43.47
PATM(%)
-29.89
28.27
-276.7
66.8
32.13
