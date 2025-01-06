Ansal Buildwell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.28
1.15
5.36
0.37
Depreciation
-1.35
-3.5
-0.91
-1.2
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.33
-3.93
-1.54
Working capital
-14.53
-22.33
-8.81
-4.31
Other operating items
Operating
-8.82
-25.01
-8.3
-6.69
Capital expenditure
0.17
4.04
0.56
-17.69
Free cash flow
-8.65
-20.97
-7.74
-24.38
Equity raised
170.07
177.33
183.34
185
Investing
0
-0.04
-0.02
0.03
Financing
8.8
1.38
-3.05
3.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0.36
0
Net in cash
170.22
157.7
172.88
164.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.