Ansal Buildwell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

153.7
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ansal Buildwell FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.28

1.15

5.36

0.37

Depreciation

-1.35

-3.5

-0.91

-1.2

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.33

-3.93

-1.54

Working capital

-14.53

-22.33

-8.81

-4.31

Other operating items

Operating

-8.82

-25.01

-8.3

-6.69

Capital expenditure

0.17

4.04

0.56

-17.69

Free cash flow

-8.65

-20.97

-7.74

-24.38

Equity raised

170.07

177.33

183.34

185

Investing

0

-0.04

-0.02

0.03

Financing

8.8

1.38

-3.05

3.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0.36

0

Net in cash

170.22

157.7

172.88

164.43

