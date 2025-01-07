iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Buildwell Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

154
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.96

58.83

71.88

50.81

yoy growth (%)

24.02

-18.15

41.47

-40.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.06

-8.88

-11.43

-11.24

As % of sales

11.05

15.09

15.9

22.13

Other costs

-49.98

-39.04

-46.27

-29.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.5

66.36

64.37

57.11

Operating profit

14.91

10.9

14.17

10.54

OPM

20.44

18.53

19.72

20.75

Depreciation

-1.35

-3.5

-0.91

-1.2

Interest expense

-8.48

-9.36

-10.73

-11.42

Other income

2.2

3.12

2.84

2.46

Profit before tax

7.28

1.15

5.36

0.37

Taxes

-0.21

-0.33

-3.93

-1.54

Tax rate

-3

-28.62

-73.36

-413.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.06

0.82

1.42

-1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.06

0.82

1.42

-1.17

yoy growth (%)

756.97

-42.3

-221.97

-116.34

NPM

9.68

1.4

1.98

-2.3

