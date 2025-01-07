Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.96
58.83
71.88
50.81
yoy growth (%)
24.02
-18.15
41.47
-40.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.06
-8.88
-11.43
-11.24
As % of sales
11.05
15.09
15.9
22.13
Other costs
-49.98
-39.04
-46.27
-29.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.5
66.36
64.37
57.11
Operating profit
14.91
10.9
14.17
10.54
OPM
20.44
18.53
19.72
20.75
Depreciation
-1.35
-3.5
-0.91
-1.2
Interest expense
-8.48
-9.36
-10.73
-11.42
Other income
2.2
3.12
2.84
2.46
Profit before tax
7.28
1.15
5.36
0.37
Taxes
-0.21
-0.33
-3.93
-1.54
Tax rate
-3
-28.62
-73.36
-413.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.06
0.82
1.42
-1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.06
0.82
1.42
-1.17
yoy growth (%)
756.97
-42.3
-221.97
-116.34
NPM
9.68
1.4
1.98
-2.3
