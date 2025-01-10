Ansal Buildwell Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.38
7.38
7.38
7.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
101.03
101.8
92.06
85.08
Net Worth
108.41
109.18
99.44
92.46
Minority Interest
Debt
31.25
28.5
53.65
60.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.47
0.46
0.09
0.08
Total Liabilities
140.13
138.14
153.18
153.45
Fixed Assets
4.11
4.73
3.25
4.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.16
44.16
11.29
11.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.05
3.93
4.11
2.55
Networking Capital
81.87
77.47
117.01
127.77
Inventories
223.99
219.87
218.7
229.53
Inventory Days
1,093.95
1,423.93
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.92
0.92
5.24
Debtor Days
4.6
32.5
Other Current Assets
93.56
97.75
102.91
83.86
Sundry Creditors
-2.06
-1.55
-1.44
-6.08
Creditor Days
7.2
37.71
Other Current Liabilities
-233.68
-239.52
-204.08
-184.78
Cash
7.95
7.85
17.53
7.62
Total Assets
140.14
138.14
153.19
153.45
No Record Found
